Huawei Band 7 with battery that lasts up to two weeks arrives in Brazil – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

THE Huawei revealed the Huawei Band 7 to the Brazilian public this Wednesday (27). The new fitness bracelet from the Chinese brand stands out for its more comfortable design and long battery life, which can reach two weeks. The wearable still offers several features to monitor exercise and health, such as the pulse oximeter.

Huawei Band 7 arrives in Brazil; see prices (Image: Publicity/Huawei)

The launch follows the Huawei Watch Fit 2, on sale in Brazil since the 12th. The device offers a rectangular shape, with a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen and a mechanism to change the bracelets. In addition, the new generation aims to offer more comfort thanks to reduced sensor modules and curved design.

Like other wearables on the market, the Huawei Band 7 has features to track the user’s fitness. This is the case with 96 sport modes such as running, cycling, swimming, yoga and the like. The bracelet even monitors heart rate, menstrual cycle, stress levels, sleep and more.

Huawei Band 7 has a battery that promises to last two weeks (Image: Handout/Huawei)

Huawei Band 7 has long battery life

Another highlight revolves around the drums. According to Huawei, the 180 mAh part guarantees up to 2 weeks with moderate use or up to 10 days of more intense use. Fast recharge promises more than 2 days of battery life with 5 minutes of power on.

The Huawei Band 7 still gives you access to other features. This is the case with message notifications and replies, as well as access to the weather forecast, control of music playing on the cell phone, flashlight, timer, stopwatch and more. The smartband still has water resistance (5 ATM), Bluetooth 5.0 and HarmonyOS 2.0 out of the box.

The release supports Android 6.0, iOS 9.0 or newer versions.

Huawei Band 7 also issues mobile notifications (Image: Disclosure/Huawei)

price and availability

Huawei started selling its new fitness bracelet in Brazil this Wednesday (27). The wearable arrived in Brazil with a suggested price of BRL 399. But it will be possible to buy it for BRL 349 in a promotional period that runs from July 27 to August 14, 2022.

The Huawei Band 7 is on sale in Brazil in the following colors: black and pink. The other options, available in other countries, may reach national trade in the future. Huawei, however, did not give any release date.