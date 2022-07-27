Huawei Watch 3 Pro released with 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, 2GB RAM and GPS

This penultimate week of July is being very busy thanks to Huawei, an Asian brand that on Wednesday morning (27), presented in China the new generation of the Mate Pro 11 tablet and the Watch 3 Pro, a smart watch that appeared in previous leaks and was finally made official by the company as the successor to the Watch GT 2 Pro. The newly launched model stands out for its premium construction, elegant design and new features that prioritize the user experience in connectivity, health monitoring and physical activities. The improvements introduced by the Chinese giant seek to place the wearable as a rival to devices such as the Galaxy Watch 4 and Mibro, from Xiaomi.

















Canvas, design and more

Starting with the design and construction, the Huawei Watch 3 Pro displays on its front a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 466 x 466 pixel resolution and 326 ppi densitya set that should provide good visualization of the content even in external environments. The dial structure is made of titanium and ceramic, materials that must guarantee high impact resistance; The strap is made of high quality leather with support for different wrist sizes. On the right side is a button that can be used to navigate between system settings, although the main focus is on the display.

Like other wearables of the brand, this one also has several sensors for monitoring data during sports, including GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometric pressure, temperature, light sensor and, finally, heart rate sensor; device disappoints for not bringing an oximeter for SpO2 measurement.

Moving on to the technical sheet, Huawei does not say which chipset this smartwatch is equipped with, but it does mention on its website that it has 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. The energy demand is supplied by a battery of unknown capacity, but with autonomy of up to 4 days using the intelligent mode, according to the manufacturer. Other highlights include NFC for proximity payments, built-in microphone, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for cell phone pairing and water resistance. The operating system that runs on this device is Harmony OS 3.0, Huawei’s proprietary interface.

price and availability From 2899 yuan, about R$2,280 in direct conversion.

