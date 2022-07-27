“I won and there was no place”

The day after the MTV Meow, artists took to social media to rant about the treatment they received from the ceremony’s production. The dancer Ramana Borba, for example, said that despite having been champion of the Black Star Rising category by BET, she did not have a place to stay at the event.

“Guys, I have no words for what happened! I won the MTV Meow and there was no place for me there at the awards. I chose not to pass the Pink Carpet for this reason”, criticized the 21-year-old artist.

According to Ramana, people who had not even been nominated were occupying better located places. “The black artist doesn’t even have a minute of peace to celebrate his victories! I hope the awards rethink that for next year.”

Despite the disappointment, the artist recorded a video in which she comments on the victory, thanks the fans for the support and mentions Viola Davis. “The only thing that separates a black woman from anyone else is opportunity.”

McSoffia also complained. Nominated in the same category as Ramana, she said that she discovered at the event that she would have to pay for snacks and drinks consumed on site and that she would not have a place to sit. “Everyone standing up… For me there is no chair, for other artists there is. But everything is fine […] I wasn’t born to be in the box, I wasn’t born to be with all these artists, right? I’m going back to my house”.

Like MC Soffia, DJ Gabriel do Borel was left out of the box list, even competing for the Anthem of the Year and Engaging Choreography categories, with SentaDona, music in partnership with Luísa Sonza, Davi Kneip and MC Frog.

“It’s sad, why can an event as wonderful as this one, can sin in this way in the organization? Like me, several other artists were barred for having their name off the list. I sincerely hope that you review this for the next few years, because as an artist, we just want to contribute to the award growing more and more each year”, observed Gabriel.