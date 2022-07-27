in 95% of cases there is suspicion of transmission during sex, study shows; know the symptoms

As cases of monkeypox advance around the world, with the World Health Organization (WHO) having declared an international health emergency last week, scientists are trying to understand the profile of the disease in this new outbreak, which for the first time spreads across the planet. and affects regions outside the African continent. A new study, conducted by researchers from different countries and published in the scientific journal New England Journal of Medicine, points out one of the characteristics of the infection that has drawn the attention of specialists: 95% of the cases analyzed are suspected of transmission during sexual intercourse.

Monkeypox Vaccine: Only Manufacturer Says Countries Late in Purchasing May Run Low on Vaccine

Find out how long it takes: Study shows that physical exercise reduces the risk of death by up to 31%

Prior to the current outbreak, it was known that the virus was transmitted by prolonged skin-to-skin contact, especially with the skin lesions caused by the disease, but there were no reports of such recurrent spread between humans and in episodes associated with sex. The new study, however, like others published recently, found monkeypox DNA – the virus that causes monkeypox – in semen in 29 of 32 men who had the sample analyzed.

Still, there is no confirmation that the presence of the virus in the place is capable of causing an infection. Therefore, it is not known whether sexual intercourse is in fact a primary route of transmission, which would characterize monkeypox as a sexually transmitted infection (STI). There is the possibility that the widespread contamination linked to sexual relations happens only due to the intimate moment favoring skin-to-skin contact, which is already known to be a means of contamination.

Aneurysm: ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Emilia Clarke says part of her brain no longer works; understand

To reach the conclusions, the extensive work analyzed a total of 528 diagnoses, in 16 countries, detected between April and June of this year. In addition to the suspicion regarding sex, they found that skin rashes – the most characteristic symptom of the disease – affected 95% of patients. Of these, the majority (64%) had less than ten lesions in all, and 73% of the reports were in the anus and genital region.

Keep reading

Among the cases analyzed, 5% received antiviral treatment and 13% required hospitalization. The reasons for hospitalization were mainly for the management of intense pain and tissue infection. In rarer cases, there was a need for pharyngitis, eye injuries, acute kidney injury, and myocarditis, but each represented only two of more than 500 diagnoses. There were no reported deaths in the group.

Restless Movements: Why Shaking Your Legs and Moving Your Fingers Are Good for Your Health

The scientists’ assessment also found that, of 377 people tested, 109 (29%) had STIs concomitant with monkeypox virus contamination. In addition, although health authorities such as the WHO make it clear that everyone can be infected and warn against stigma, the study showed that the majority of patients are gay, bisexual or men who have sex with other men – 98% of the sample. The mean age of those infected was 38 years and 41% had an HIV diagnosis.