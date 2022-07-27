In addition to Boca Rosa and Gkay, remember striking kisses at awards

share tweet share share Email



SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – The kiss exchanged between influencers Gkay and Bianca Andrade, Boca Rosa, during the new edition of the MTV Miaw award last night (26th) caused a stir on social media. The duo starred in the most unusual moment of the event when they teased each other on stage, with Bianca demanding a kiss from her friend, who responded promptly.

Unexpected kisses at awards shows are nothing new. In Brazil, names like Marcelo Serrado, Fernanda Montenegro, Marcos Mion, Tiago Iorc and Tatá Werneck have already starred in unusual scenes in awards such as the VMB and APTR, dedicated to the theatrical class in Rio de Janeiro.

Already abroad, names like Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston and Sandra Bullock have already been in the spotlight for distributing kisses not always well regarded by the public. Check out below a selection of kisses during awards that marked the season:















