Instagram Boss “Explains” Why You Don’t See Friends’ Posts in Feed

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, made a new post to explain the questions about the scarcity of posts from friends. According to the executive, this is because people are posting less content in Feed and more photos and videos in Stories or direct messages.

Mosseri said the social network will continue to show posts from friends at the top of the feed whenever possible, but the best way to keep up with friends would be in other formats. “If you want to make sure you never miss anything from a friend or any account, add that account to your Favorites and we’ll show your feed posts at the top of Feed,” he advised.

That said, if you want to make sure to never miss anything from a friend, or from any account for that matter, add that account to your Favorites and we will show their feed posts at the top of Feed. — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) July 26, 2022

A follower asked the executive about a possible “algorithmic injection” of Stories featured in the feed, as the platform does with recommended content from unknown creators. The Insta boss says that the developers even do a little of this, but they don’t go into too much depth so as not to be intrusive.

“One of the reasons people share more on Stories than on Feed is because they feel like they’re not bothering anyone who isn’t interested in what they have to share. If we start putting all Stories in Feed, we can break the stories.” , reported.

The publication of Mosseri is a kind of complement to the video announcement made yesterday (26) by himself on Twitter. He explained the recent changes (especially the layout full screen), asked users for patience to adjust the tests and committed to keeping the current formats: photos, stories and feed.

Emptier feed is noticeable

In fact, it is possible to notice a drop in the use of feed and an increase in stories in recent years. Stories do not need subtitles, tags, filters and other requirements of traditional publications, so many people prefer it for convenience. With fewer posts, it’s natural that you’ll see less of your friends and more sponsored or recommended content.

Instagram has had a migration from Feed to Stories in recent times (Image: Alex Bracken/Unsplash)

But this was not the result of a natural movement of people, but an algorithmic effort by Instagram to boost temporary videos (copied from Snapchat) by delivering content to more people than permanent posts. Brands and influencers noticed this and began to focus their efforts on this type of production.

It’s a similar move to Reels today. With a much higher engagement rate, short videos have become the platform’s flagship and this displeases a lot of people. Instagram’s recent moves seem aimed at turning the network into a copy of TikTok, which is why users created the “Make Instagram great again” movement.

As he pointed out yesterday, Mosseri doesn’t seem willing to back down on his decision to “tiktokize” Instagram, even with so much rejection. The social network is betting on changes to attract young audiences, who mostly have already run to the Chinese rival, and thus remain relevant in the current scenario. It is a risky decision, but necessary in the executive’s view, to modernize the social platform.