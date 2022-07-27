Intel Arc GPUs Will Have Driver Fix That Promises “100X More Performance” in Ray Tracing

Despite dominating the processor market, Intel has bitter underperformance with its new generation of graphics cards. This detail seems to be due to power and driver problems, but this reality should change soon. A software engineer talks about a major optimization he created for Arc “Alchemist” GPUs.
Lionel Landwerlin, developer of Intel graphics drivers for Linux, claims to have fixed a programming error in video card software in an Intel Mesa Vulkan update. A single line of code has been changed, and that will be enough to deliver “100 times more performance” in ray tracing, according to the expert.
This small update to Intel’s open source software fixes a memory allocation problem which caused poor handling of ray tracing information in Vulkan. Apparently, the data to be processed was sent to the general memory of the video card, and not to the bufferswhich would cause a lot of latency.
The fix has been integrated into version 22.2 of the Mesa Linux drivers and should be coming soon to the Arc GPUs driver. This is an extremely welcome improvement after the Arc A380’s benchmark tests were disappointing — even for an entry-level graphics card. Over time, we will know if this remarkable optimization will reflect on gaming performance.
Intel is about to announce new models of “Alchemist” graphics cards. Arc A770 is the most advanced spec graphics card in the series, including 32 Xe cores, 16 GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 256-bit bus.