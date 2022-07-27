Intel Arc GPUs Will Have Driver Fix That Promises “100X More Performance” in Ray Tracing

Despite dominating the processor market, Intel has bitter underperformance with its new generation of graphics cards. This detail seems to be due to power and driver problems, but this reality should change soon. A software engineer talks about a major optimization he created for Arc “Alchemist” GPUs.

Lionel Landwerlin, developer of Intel graphics drivers for Linux, claims to have fixed a programming error in video card software in an Intel Mesa Vulkan update. A single line of code has been changed, and that will be enough to deliver “100 times more performance” in ray tracing, according to the expert.