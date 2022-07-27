Intel Xeon Sapphire Rapids-WS specs leak: up to 56 cores and 350W TDP

Models are contenders for AMD’s Threadripper PRO series competitors

This weekend, the international portal VideoCardz released the specifications of CPUs Intel Xeon Sapphire Rapids-WSprocessor models from Intel dedicated to workstations and professional activities. The components must be an option of the Core manufacturer to compete with the AMD Threadripper PRO.

Before, Intel had in its portfolio the HEDT processors dedicated to this market segment, but a new model is not launched by the brand since 2019. The new CPUs Xeonthen, may be the company’s alternatives to battle in the market, but nothing is confirmed yet.

leaked specifications

According to information from VideoCardzthe series processors Xeon Sapphire Rapids-WS are listed with DDR5-4800 memories, being designed for one socket, 1S. Three examples of engineering with up to 56 cores.

In the list of final SKUs, the Xeon W9 with TDP from 300 to 350 W, Xeon W7 with TDP from 270 to 300 W, and series Xeon W5 with 220 to 270 W TDP, still according to the portal. Most devices will operate in the 2.X Ghz range, but clock speeds can reach 3.2 Ghz.

Information such as the number of memory channels supported by the processors or the PCIe lanes, however, were not described in the document received by the website. It stated that “The 112L/1S Xeon XCC series will require a new platform/motherboard which is listed in the document we received as ‘Maverick’ W790 Sapphire Rapids 112L, Alder Lake-S PCH”describe.

the competition

While the Intel does not present a competitive model in the sector of professional and dedicated processors for workstations, the OMG remains firm in the segment. Last month the company announced the availability of 5000 series of Threadripper professional CPUswhich had already appeared on assembled workstations such as the Dell Precision 7865.

There is no information about the availability of the models yet. Intel Xeon Workstation.

