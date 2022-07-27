iPhone 14 will have a 50% jump in RAM, says Asian press | Cell

This year’s iPhone should get a nice upgrade in terms of RAM. This Monday (25), a new report released by the Asian press states that the entire new generation of Apple cell phones will have 6 GB. In addition, the more expensive models (iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max) should gain LPDDR5-type RAM, a more advanced and faster standard that has never been used by the company before.

In addition, the website DigiTimes again says that only smartphones with Pro in the name will receive the new Apple A16 Bionic processor, built on a 4 nanometer process. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to feature the same processor available today in the iPhone 13.

Supposed iPhone 14 prototypes — Photo: Reproduction/Sonny Dickson

Today, the entire iPhone 13 line uses RAM in the LPDDR4X format. The difference is that, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini have 4 GB of RAM, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max versions deliver 6 GB of RAM. In 2022, the cheapest models – (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max – would debut 6 GB of RAM, a 50% jump).

Although the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also come equipped with 6 GB of RAM, the new standard that must be adopted (LPDDR5) guarantees greater speed in multitasking, in addition to increased energy efficiency.

If the reports are correct, the iPhone 14 line would look like this:

iPhone 14: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 14 Max: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 14 Pro: 6GB (LPDDR5)

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6GB (LPDDR5)

On the current generation of iPhone 13, the configuration is as follows:

iPhone 13: 4GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 13 Pro: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

The new information brought by the DigiTimes are in accordance with the details that the TechTudo reported at the beginning of last month, which still mention the fact that Apple should abandon the “Mini” version in this generation.

What to expect from the iPhone 14

3 of 3 Concept shows how the new iPhone with reduced notch should look like — Photo: Reproduction/9to5Mac Concept shows what the new iPhone with reduced notch should look like — Photo: Reproduction/9to5Mac

One of the speculations that seems most consistent so far is that Apple may remove the notch from its next generation of phones only on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max versions. According to the rumor brought by the Om Day, the iPhone 14 display should be 6.06 inches. Already in the Pro version, the screen must be 6.12 inches, precisely because of the adoption of the hole in the screen in the shape of a pill.

In addition, another expectation is that the new generation will bring a front camera with autofocus. The novelty would allow recording videos in motion without having blurred images. Another rumor published in January 2022, also reported by TechTudoindicates that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max can bring a 48 MP main camera, which would record images with a resolution four times greater than on the current iPhone 13 Pro.

As usual, Apple has not commented on any of this information. The new products should be announced in September by the company.