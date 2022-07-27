Is Kimi a true story? Real Life Legal Case Explained

Warning: Contains SPOILERS for Kimi.

HBO Max Kimi it may seem to have a strange backstory, but upon closer inspection, the movie is much more fact than fiction as the movie is based on a real-life legal case in Arkansas. The idea of ​​a murder being recorded on a Google Home or Amazon Alexa might sound like science fiction, but something eerily close to it has been going on for several years now. At first sight, Kimi it may seem like a fantastic but strange thriller, but it turns out that the story is far from impossible. It is loosely based on the Amazon Arkansas case, although despite what some believe, it is not a realistic recreation of events.

Kimi follows Angela Childs (Zoë Kravitz), a tech worker who solves communication bugs for Kimis, a fictional counterpart to smart home devices like the aforementioned Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Angela becomes a detective Kimi when she discovers a murderer. As she listens to a recording, Angela hears what appears to be a woman asking for help. After fiddling with the audio, she realizes that the woman has had her throat violently slashed, so she sets out to find the killer. The identity of Kimi’s killer remains vague for most of the film as Angela does her best to crack the murder case. Angela decides the best thing to do is make the murder known, so she takes the recording to her bosses at Amygdala, the corporation that created the Kimi product line. In doing so, Angela accidentally stumbles upon a massive conspiracy that could cost Angela her life to uncover.

O Netflix True Crime production is pretty dominant, but HBO Kimi ticked all of its own True Crime boxes and created a lot of speculation online. while watching Kimi, some viewers might question how this situation would work logistically, wondering if a company would be legally obligated to hand over recordings that were supposed to be private. However, this issue has already been debated in a court of law. According to SHOVELa real Amazon Arkansas legal case inspired the film and serves as a platform for Kimiis a deep dive into thought-provoking topics through a lens that is as interesting as other murder mysteries and true crime shows. In fact, many questions about the ideas brought Kimi have already been discussed in association with an actual death of a man in 2015 in Arkansas, in which some evidence involved an Amazon Echo.

Kimi is loosely inspired by the real case of Amazon Arkansas (and, fortunately, Kimi is not an Amazon Prime movie, which would be a bit in bad taste). One night in 2015, James Bates decided to invite several friends over for a night of drinking and watching college football. Once the games were over, the men decided to get into Bate’s hot tub. At around 1 a.m., Bates went to bed, with former Georgia cop Victor Collins remaining in the water. The next morning, Collins was found floating dead in the hot tub. James Bates was quickly charged with first-degree murder and put on trial for Collins’ death. The case soon came to national attention, however, when one of the men remembered listening to music from an Amazon Echo on the night of the alleged murder. Realizing that the Echos are designed to listen to voice commands, the court requested that recordings from that night be delivered by Amazon. Although the product is compared by some to Terminator‘s Skynet and other fictional AIs, Amazon unsurprisingly turned down the court’s request, but ended up handing it over when Bates offered the information. This, along with other evidence, helped create enough reasonable doubt that the charges were dropped, with the court ruling that Bates did not murder Collins.

While it didn’t record an actual murder, the case of this Amazon Echo was interesting enough to lead to the creation of Steven Soderbergh’s studio. Kimi. The film takes the concept a step further, exploring what would happen if the tech company were actually involved in the crime and subsequent cover-up. The film even mentions the case, claiming it has set a precedent that requires Amygdala to turn over the recordings to the FBI. While the actual story may not be as exciting as the movie adaptation (a similarity it shares with series like Mindhunter)the ideas Kimi explora would not exist without the tragic death of a man in Arkansas.

Kimi exemplifies the importance of know the difference between dramatization and narratives that are directly based/inspired by real life events. Kimi it is loosely inspired by the Amazon Arkansas case and subsequent lawsuit, but was never advertised as a realistic recreation. Significant changes were made to all elements of the story, the biggest being that the story of Kimi directly implicates your Amazon facsimile in the criminal case. The Arkansas Amazon case is also not the only example of recording devices being used as evidence, and it will likely become more common as Echoes, Alexas and similar technology see wider adoption. However, due to similarities between Kimiand the 2015 Amazon Arkansas lawsuit, many mistakenly believed Kimi was a dramatization (it’s more like It saw: a true story inspiring an entirely fictional one). It is not “the Arkansas Amazon case movie” as the charges in the real-life case were dropped and the accused proved innocent. Inside Kimia murder definitely happens.