Is Moto Edge 30 good? Pricing, testing and performance

People know Motorola for the Moto G, but the company has the Edge line, which is already in its third edition.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been testing the Moto Edge 30, the most “basic” version of Motorola’s premium phone – the most sophisticated being the Moto Edge 30 Pro.

The Moto Edge 30 stands out for its slim look (it’s only 6.79 mm thick) and good performance, even though it doesn’t have the top-of-the-line features of its more powerful brother. It is an option for those who want a more refined phone and want to take a step further in the world of Moto G.

On the other hand, its battery can bother those who use the phone a lot. And it doesn’t have IP67 certification, so it’s not water resistant, a feature already almost standard in high-end cell phones.

Strengths Slim and comfortable phone to use

Pure Android and good TV integration thanks to Ready For

Comes with fast charger and other accessories like earphone

Great sound, especially if you use a Bluetooth headset Negative points It is not water resistant

Biometrics sensor is temperamental

Asphalt game just wouldn’t open

Processor could be better for a top of the line Verdict Moto Edge 30 is a cell phone for those who want to leave the Moto G line. It has a more sophisticated look, is lighter and thinner. Smartphone supports 5G, has a medium capacity battery and processor is not top of the line. Motorola offers up to two years of Android update (Samsung offers up to four, while Realme offers three). Comes with good accessories like fast charger and headphone jack.

You open the Moto Edge 30’s box and smell a scent. In the same way that it smells like a new car, the brand wants people to have a similar experience when they get a new phone. Personally, I thought the essence was good – it reminded me a lot of citrus men’s perfumes. At least the female audience I consulted also approved of the smell.

Unlike other brands, the cell phone comes with a very complete box of accessories: a 33W charger, a USB-C cable, a transparent cover for the cell phone and a USB-C headphone jack.

The Moto Edge 30 has a 6.5-inch (16.51 cm) screen and is a sandwich of glass. At the front, the edges are small – enough to avoid involuntary touches when holding it – in addition to having a small speaker on top and a centralized camera.

On the back, at least in the graphite color version tested, there were some fingerprints – if you bother, just use the case that comes with the phone. The camera module has a slight bulge, which is almost a standard among higher-end phones.

What perhaps draws more attention, however, is the ergonomics. It’s thin (6.79mm thick) and not that wide (74.2mm wide). Using it with one hand is easy.

The 6.5-inch screen is Poled (technology used in folding cell phones and which brings quality similar to OLED screens) with Full HD + resolution. It has good quality for watching videos, has good levels of detail and good brightness.

For those who care, the maximum display brightness is 950 nits (a measure of luminescence; the higher the number, the brighter and generally better visibility in sunlight). Top-of-the-line phones, such as the Galaxy S22+, reach up to 1,500 nits. Even so, when I used the Edge 30 during the day, I didn’t have any major problems viewing the screen’s content.

For those who enjoy games, the screen refresh rate goes up to 144 Hz, which means even more vivid graphics, especially in action games.

On the screen there is also a biometric sensor. I had to get used to it, as the contact area seemed small. So, in the first days of use, the operation was temperamental, until I finally understood that I should just put my fingertip to unlock the phone.

While the Moto Edge 30 Pro has one of the most sophisticated processors on the market, the Edge 30 comes with a Snapdragon 778G+ 5G, which is a mid-range to high-end chip.

In practice, he did not “choke” on any of the proposed activities, whether to play Free Fire or casual games such as Crash Bandicoot. The opening time of the apps was fast and there were no crashing problems.

I only had a problem with a game, which I usually test on all cell phones, even to try to have a more realistic parameter of the processor. For some reason, Ubisoft’s Asphalt 9 was installed, but when loading it closed, without any kind of error warning. I tried rebooting, followed Motorola’s own support suggestions (like clearing cache and resetting the phone) and even emailed Ubisoft. Nothing worked.

Other than that, the Moto Edge 30 has Android 12 practically pure, with one or another intervention, such as settings reminders and moto actions (swinging the phone sideways triggers the flashlight; swaying horizontally triggers the camera).

Something that deserves mention and ends up being a detail when citing the specifications of a phone is the audio. The Moto Edge 30 has Dolby Atmos technology, which emulates a spatial sound in your ear, especially if you use a Bluetooth headset that supports the technology.

When running on the street with a wireless headset connected to the Moto Edge 30, for example, I didn’t even have to leave it on the last volume.

By emulating a three-dimensional sound, the Dolby Atmos system recognizes the type of file (song or podcast, for example) and adapts the transmission. In the case of podcasts, for example, the voices are much clearer. Even without a noise canceling headphone, the impression is that the sound takes over the ear canal, making listening very pleasant.

There’s no way around it: to make a thin cell phone there are gains and losses. If, on the one hand, the Moto Edge 30 is elegant, ergonomic and thin, on the other hand, its battery is just ok, with 4,020 mAh.

During my use, taking it off the charger around 8 am and ending the day around 11 pm, it still had 20%. On some days when I used more social networks, it dropped to 15%.

I warn you that if you depend on your phone to wake up, try to charge it beforehand. When reaching 15%, the battery quickly loses capacity. There was a day when I didn’t wake up on time, because I thought 15% would be enough to wake up! (Another option is to put it in power saving mode.)

When it comes to recovering, the Moto Edge 30 has a 33W charger, which takes the phone from 15% to 100% in 50 minutes. From 15% to 90%, it does it in about 35 minutes, which is good speed.

Many times, between putting the phone to be recharged, taking a shower and changing, it was already over 80%.

Traditionally, Motorola has never been known for its great camera quality. Things seem to be slowly changing.

On the Edge 20 Pro, which we tested last year, the quality was already good. On Moto Edge 30, the situation is better.

There aren’t many frills. You have classic modes like highlight color (where you can highlight the color of an element in a photo), dual capture (where you can shoot with front and rear camera) and cinematograph (which allows you to take photos in motion).

Photos taken with the Moto Edge 30

1 / 9 Image taken during the day with the Moto Edge 30. With good lighting conditions, the photos come out with reliable colors and good contrast Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt two / 9 Good colors and contrasts in this photo taken during the day with the Moto Edge 30 Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt 3 / 9 Image taken with the Moto Edge 30’s ultra-wide angle, which widens the angle of view of the scene. Color adjustment is very similar to the main sensor Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt 4 / 9 Good colors and contrasts in this photo taken during the day with the Moto Edge 30 Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt 5 / 9 In night mode, the key is to stabilize the phone as much as possible and avoid picking up light sources. Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt 6 / 9 When including light sources in the photo, they are blown out and disturb the aesthetics of the image, like this one also taken at night. Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt 7 / 9 Another photo in night mode with good definition. It is common for the sky to be clear in this mode Guilherme Tagiaroli 8 / 9 Selfie taken during the day with the Moto Edge 30 Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt 9 / 9 Selfie taken at night with Moto Edge 30 Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

At the rear, three sensors: two 50 MP (main and ultra-wide angle) and another 2 MP, a depth sensor.

The quality of the photos is very good. In Night Vision, or night mode, the phone records well-balanced images in low-light environments. The only issue is that you need to stay stable as capturing in these environments can take a few seconds.

As for selfies, the 32 MP sensor does the trick. In low light scenes, it does well, especially if there’s only one person in the photo, as the flash emitted by the screen is enough to provide good lighting. Now, if the idea is to try to get a lot of people together, at least in my tests, the photos came out slightly shaky. In this case, the best option is to ask someone else to take the photo with your group of friends using the main sensor.

Already available on some Motorola phones, Ready For is an interface that lets you, for example, connect your phone to another screen. Perhaps, one of the main examples is making video calls and playing the image on the television.

Another functionality is to turn the phone into a “mobile desktop”. In this way, when projecting a smartphone interface on a screen, it is possible, for example, to display images and videos captured by the cell phone or even work on a document in Google Docs – if the idea is to type, it can be a good idea to pair a Bluetooth keyboard on the phone; if you’re going to play, it’s better to pair a controller.

For those who have Windows computers, it is still possible to use the cell phone camera as a webcam, for those who do not want to depend on the low quality cameras of most laptops.

The connection is made via Miracast, a protocol of current TVs that supports transmissions via Android smartphone (on other phones of the brand, it is possible to connect via cable). And it’s relatively easy to use — the Ready For option is in the same area where you turn on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The user experience is good, but it can be improved. Navigating with the cursor (an interface on the smartphone screen) was tricky at times. The arrow seemed to have a life of its own in the first tests. And I couldn’t find an easy way to configure the sound to come out of the TV in the case of a video call via WhatsApp. Anyway, it is an interesting option of Motorola cell phones.

The Moto Edge 30 is clearly a transition option for those who have Moto G and want something more. It brings a more sophisticated look, a more premium finish and a higher price – around R$3,600 at retail.

For about BRL 1,000 more, you can buy the Moto Edge 30 Pro, the most sophisticated version of the line, with more battery and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, one of the most sophisticated today. It also has the Moto G200, which has a good processor, and can be found for a similar price to the Edge 30.

Compared to competitors, Motorola supports up to two Android updates, while Samsung promises up to four, and Realme offers three.

This seems to justify, in part, the lower price of the Moto Edge 30. The Galaxy S22 launched at the beginning of the year by Samsung is found on the market with prices ranging from R$3,600 (in postpaid operator plans) to R$5,400 (in retail).