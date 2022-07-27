“It is inadmissible”; Leila Pereira exposes loss in Palmeiras of R$ 10 million and points guilty

Palmeiras’ board remains dissatisfied with the work presented by the arbitration, led by CBF, for the sporting and financial loss caused as a result of the elimination in the Copa do Brasil to São Paulo. According to information from the journalist Rodrigo Mattosof ‘UOL Esportes’, the executive Alviverde evaluates at around R$ 10 million the loss.

This was due to a video refereeing error that occurred in the second match valid for the round of 16, played against Sao Paulo. The amount was stipulated including box office earnings, program Avanti supporter partneras well as the quotas for those classified in the quarterfinals of the competition

The CBF admitted that the video refereeing of the match in which the defender was awarded a penalty Gómez in the attacker Calleri, no check was made to see if the attacker’s position was regular. The explanation was that the professionals forgot to draw the offside line in the bid. “I have to be optimistic, I came here to talk to the president [CBF] Ednaldo [Rodrigues]attend the meeting, to show my indignation and revolt”.

“What happened [jogo da Copa do Brasil] with Palmeiras is unacceptable. And I also feel powerless. What I can do is what I did. I am here pleading for this fact to serve as a watershed for Brazilian football and not happen again.”, highlighted Leila PereiraThe. the president of palm trees also highlighted that he received an apology from Wilson Luiz Senemand president of Arbitration Commission.