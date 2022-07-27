JBL Quantum 610 phone is launched in Brazil with long-lasting wireless use

The JBL Quantum 610 headset is the company’s newest accessory option here in Brazil, and it comes with a focus on comfort and prolonged use, especially for those who enjoy their games with wireless headphones.

It is an over-ear model and its battery lasts up to 40 hours for wireless use on a full charge. In addition, it comes with a beautiful and lightweight design, making it comfortable to wear during these long periods, according to the manufacturer.

Getting to Know the JBL Quantum 610

The JBL headset offers an interesting immersion as it comes equipped with JBL QuantumSURROUND. This causes sounds to come from multiple directions, increasing the connection to the game and making the player feel like they’re in the same environment. It also has DTS headphone: X v2.0 technology, which is another ally in this immersion as it brings a world of 3D audio around the player.

Its drivers are 50mm and it has a manufacturing structure that makes it a light and very comfortable headset. Its head is very resistant and the ear cushions are made with foam covered with leather to ensure a smooth use.

The JBL Quantum 610 has a lossless 2.4 GHz wireless connection, according to the manufacturer, specially rated for gaming and to prevent the user from losing connection with the audio whether sitting or even walking around the environment. It has wireless compatibility for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5 and Nintendo Switch (docking station only). Wired use is compatible, in addition to those already mentioned, also with Xbox Series X, S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite, MAC, mobile devices and VR.

And in case the player forgot to recharge the headset and wants to go for a game, it is possible to charge the headset while using it at the same time. Just plug in the USB charging cable. It lasts for up to 40 hours after a full charge in wireless use, but this amount is equivalent to using the lights off.

For communication with teammates, it even comes with a flip-up directional boom microphone, which offers on and off and even mute quickly if you need to talk to someone around you and not online. In addition, the JBL Quantum 610 is Discord certified and also compatible with other chat services such as Skype, Zoom, Twitch and TeamSpeak.

For those who use the JBL Quantum 610 on the computer, you can still tune the audio with the help of the JBL QuantumENGINE software, which allows various configurations such as sound effects and RGB, microphone, among others.

price and availability

The JBL Quantum 610 is now available for sale on the store’s official website, for a suggested value of BRL 1,199.00 in up to 6 interest-free installments. In the case of payment in cash, the amount is R$ 1,079.10 on the ticket.

JBL Quantum 610 Technical Specifications

Driver: (mm) 50

Driver Sensitivity at 1kHz1mW (dB): 100

Dynamic Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Input impedance (ohms): 32

Frequency Response (Passive): 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Frequency Response (Active): 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Charging time (h): 3

Maximum playing time (hours): 40

Wire length: 3.5mm audio cable (1.2m) + USB-C type to USB-A type (3m) cable for charging

Charging cable: Yes

Built-in microphone: Yes

Over-ear [Envolvendo a orelha]: Yea

Rechargeable battery: Yes

Wireless: Yes

What’s in the box: 1 x JBL Quantum 610 Wireless Earphone, 1 x USB Charging Cable, 1 x 3.5mm Audio Cable, 1 x Wireless USB Dongle, 1 x Foam Boom Microphone and 1 x QSG | Warranty certificate | Security record

