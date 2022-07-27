Joaquim de Almeida is back in the Fast and Furious saga

– Advertising –

Fast X promises to be the most Portuguese Fast and Furious ever.

Next summer, drop the popcorn and grab a steak, a mini and lupines, because Fast X (Furious Speed ​​10), it could very well be the most Portuguese movie in the saga to date.

In addition to the presence of the national actress Daniela Melchior in the cast and in addition to the fact that some scenes of the film are being filmed in Portuguese regions, we now have yet another confirmation for Portuguese moviegoers. Joaquim de Almeida is back.

He debuted in the Fast and Furious saga in 2011, with the fifth film in the saga, as the main villain, Hernan Reyes, a drug baron from the favelas of Rio de Jeneiro, and will be returning, apparently in the same role.

The information was provided by Sapo’s MAG portal, which reveals that Joaquim de Almeida revealed his presence in the film in a casual way in an interview with Manuel Luís Goucha, commenting that he was with Daniela Melchior in the recordings of the new film that is scheduled for release in May of 2023

Fast X will not be the brake of the saga, with an 11th film already planned and, as would be expected, it has new additions to the cast that leave the most incredulous, minimally curious, with Brie Larson, Jason Momoa and, of course, Daniela Melchior.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, ludacris, Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel are also back. The director will not be Justin Lin this time but yes Louis Letterrierwho joined the project during the first few weeks of production.