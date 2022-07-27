Joaquim de Almeida will return to “Furious Velocity” – NiT

The actor committed an infidelity and revealed that he will be part of the next chapter of the saga, which is being recorded in Portugal.

“I do the same… well, I can’t talk about it, it’s forbidden”, explained Joaquim de Almeida during an interview with Manuel Luís Goucha on TVI. The international success of his fellow actress Daniela Melchior, who is part of the cast of “Fast X”, the tenth chapter of the “Fast and Furious” saga, was debated.

In the middle of the conversation, the actor made a mistake that he promptly tried to correct, but the confirmation was already given. Not only will he return, but it implies that he will return to the role of the villain Hernan Reyes, which he played in “Fast and Furious 5”, released in 2011.

Interestingly, the recordings take place these days in various locations in Portugal, namely in Viseu, but also in Vila Real, and should include visits to Almada.

“Fast X” is expected to hit theaters in May 2023. Portuguese Daniela Melchior is part of the cast, as well as names like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Cardi B, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Michael Rooker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.



