Joey King’s dramatic and different looks to promote new film

Joey King will be in the movie bullet train (Bullet trainin Portuguese), which premieres on August 4 and has a star-studded cast with names such as Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, bad bunny and Logan Lerman. To promote your new work, the actress has bet on different looks, with modern and dramatic references.

The long mixes action and comedy as it follows Ladybug (Brad Pitt), an unlucky hitman who is determined to carry out his mission in a quiet way on the fastest train in the world that goes from Tokyo to the city of Morioka, Japan, until they are faced with opponents who have conflicting goals in the same wagon. It is in this context that, in line with the story, the visuals of Joey King appear this July – she plays a British assassin who disguises herself as a student on the train.

On the photocall of the film in Paris, she appeared wearing a black leather outfit made up of a blazer and pants, which ended up leaving her strappy top on display. She completed it with a platform boot in the greatest Bratz style, a chain necklace that has a padlock and a makeup with striking eyeliner.

At the premiere that took place in the French capital, Joey invested in a dress from the brand Thom Browne and also changed her hair for the occasion – shorter, lighter and with bangs.

At the press day in Bullet train in Germany, the choice was this black piece from Paco Rabanne with strappy platform sandals by Naked Wolfe. The thin cornrows at the front of the hair added a cute touch to the Goth-driven production aesthetic.

At the premiere in Berlin, the black jumpsuit from Balenciaga highlighted the short pastel pink wig with a very sophisticated blunt bob cut.

In London, inspiration Y2K appeared in the hairstyle with a spiky bun and in the dress with cutouts in the bust region.

For the premiere in England, she invested in a light blue bodysuit with a long skirt printed by Marc Jacobsplus black leather opera gloves.

What will be Joey King’s next look to promote the film? Did you like her strategy of daring more in fashion to follow the theme of the feature?