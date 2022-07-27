Just like Chris Hemsworth; remember 15 parents and children who acted together on TV and in the movies! | TV & Famous

Son of a fish, a little fish is… And these children of actors won’t let us lie. In the recently released “Thor: Love and Thunder”, for example, not just one, but the THREE children of Chris Hemsworth make a special appearance and act alongside their father.

But this is not the first time that parents and children have met in dramaturgy and cinema.

Check out our list and check out who has played together as a family!

1 of 14 Just like Chris Hemsworth; remember 15 parents and children who acted together on TV and in the movies! — Photo: IMDB/Reproduction/Instagram Just like Chris Hemsworth; remember 15 parents and children who acted together on TV and in the movies! — Photo: IMDB/Reproduction/Instagram

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

At just four years old, Vivienne played the younger version of Princess Aurora in “Maleficent”. The little one was cast because during the auditions for the role, several children were scared with the characterization of Angelina Jolie and wept, which could not happen in the scene in question.

2 of 14 Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt in ‘Maleficent’ — Photo: Reproduction/IMDB Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt in ‘Maleficent’ — Photo: Playback/IMDB

3 of 14 Will Smith and Jaden Smith in ‘The Pursuit of Happiness’ — Photo: Reproduction/IMDB Will Smith and Jaden Smith in ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ — Photo: Reproduction / IMDB

In 2006, at the age of 6, Jaden Smith made his first film, “The Pursuit of Happyness”. In it, the young man acted alongside his father, Will Smith. The film was critically acclaimed for their performances and earned Will an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Then, the two acted together again in “Depois da Terra”, 2013, but not with the same success as the first.

Antonio Benício is the son of two incredible actors: Alessandra Negrini and Murilo Benício. In “Amor de Mãe, the young man acted alongside his father, playing the rebel Vinicius. At the end of the plot, the two acted together in a megadramatic scene, in which Vinícius is shot and on the verge of death. Tense, right?

4 of 14 Raul (Murilo Benício) helps Vinícius (Antônio Benício) in Amor de Mãe — Photo: Globo Raul (Murilo Benício) helps Vinícius (Antônio Benício) in Amor de Mãe — Photo: Globo

Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer

Have you ever thought about being the daughter of one of the most renowned actresses in Hollywood? Well, the rush is big! But Mamie Gummer takes it seriously. The actress has already shown her talent in some independent films and acted alongside her mother, Meryl Streepin two features: “Ao Entardecer”, from 2007, “Ricki and the Flash: De Volta pra Casa”, from 2015. In the latter, mother and daughter had intense and very emotional scenes, it’s worth checking out!

5 of 14 Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer in ‘Ricki And The Flash’ — Photo: Playback/IMDB Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer in ‘Ricki And The Flash’ — Photo: Playback/IMDB

Paloma Duarte and Ana Clara Winter

Check out Ana Clara’s family tree: she is the daughter of Paloma Duarte, granddaughter of Débora Duarte and great-granddaughter of Lima Duarte. Phew, not for everyone! In this case, mother and daughter didn’t get to act together, but they did something equally impressive: they shared the same role. In “Beyond Illusion”, the young actress played the younger version of Heloísa, Paloma’s character.

6 of 14 Ana Clara Winter in ‘Beyond Illusion — Photo: Instagram Ana Clara Winter in ‘Beyond Illusion — Photo: Instagram

Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight

Angelina was the mother in “Maleficent”, but she has also been through the situation of being the daughter. The actress made her film debut at the age of six in the movie “Lookin’ To Get Out” alongside her father, Jon Voight. Despite the rocky relationship between the two in real life, they acted together again in “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” in 2001.

7 of 14 Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight acted together in ‘Lookin’ To Get Out’ — Photo: Reproduction / IMDB Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight acted together in ‘Lookin’ To Get Out’ — Photo: Reproduction / IMDB

Renato Aragão and Lívian Aragão broke the record. Not just one, not two, but SIX movies together. Are they:

“The Trapalhão and the Blue Light” (1999);

“Didi, The Clumsy Cupid” (2003);

“Didi Wants to Be a Child” (2004);

“Didi, The Treasure Hunter” (2006);

“The Knight Didi and Princess Lili” (2006);

“The Warrior Didi and the Ninja Lili” (2008).

8 of 14 Renato Aragão and Livian Aragão — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Renato Aragão and Livian Aragão — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus

And we have father and daughter acting together in a series too! In Disney Channel’s “Hanna Montana”, Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus starred together for five years, between 2006 and 2011. In 2009, they also acted together in the spin-off film of the series.

9 of 14 Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus in ‘Hannah Montana’ — Photo: Reproduction / IMDB Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus in ‘Hannah Montana’ – Photo: Reproduction / IMDB

After a participation in “Carga Pesada”, in 2006, in which he played Jorge, the unknown son of Pedro, a character by Antonio Fagundes, Bruno Fagundes had the chance to play opposite his father again in “Meu Pedacinho de Chão”, from 2014. In the plot, Antonio was Giácomo and Bruno played the doctor Renato.

10 of 14 Bruno Fagundes, Antonio Fagundes and Stenio Garcia in ‘Carga Pesada’ — Photo: TV Globo/Renato Rocha Miranda Bruno Fagundes, Antonio Fagundes and Stenio Garcia in ‘Carga Pesada’ — Photo: TV Globo/Renato Rocha Miranda

Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow

Leslie Mann is married to director Judd Apatow, responsible for films such as “Slightly Pregnant”, “Welcome to 40” and “What Are You Laughing At?”. In these three productions, the director decided to include the family and cast his wife and two daughters, Iris and Maude Apatow.

Currently, Maude is known for her role as Lexi in the series “Euphoria”.

11 of 14 Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow in ‘Slightly Pregnant’ — Photo: Reproduction/IMDB Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow in ‘Slightly Pregnant’ — Photo: Reproduction / IMDB

Chris Hemsworth and the three kids!

In “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the three sons of Chris Hemsworth, India Rose and the twins Tristan and Sasha, participated in the production. In addition to them, the children of Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and director and screenwriter Taika Waititi were also on the recordings, acting as extras and younger versions of the characters.

Deborah Secco and Maria Flor

The public’s request was an order and Maria Flor made an appearance in “Salve-se Quem Puder” alongside her mother, Deborah Secco. And of course the moment was very intense for Deborah, who couldn’t contain her anxiety.

12 of 14 Deborah Secco asked fans to comment on Maria Flor’s scene in ‘Salve-se Quem Puder’ — Photo: Globo/Disclosure Deborah Secco asked fans to comment on Maria Flor’s scene in ‘Salve-se Quem Puder’ — Photo: Globo/Disclosure

Tom Hanks and Colin Hanks starred together in “The Wonders,” but played father and son for the first time in 2008’s “The Mind That Mind.” In it, Colin plays a son who drops out of college to become a writer, which causes high fights with his father, played by Tom Hanks.

13 of 14 Tom Hanks and Colin Hanks in ‘The Mind That Mind’ — Photo: Reproduction / IMDB Tom Hanks and Colin Hanks in ‘The Mind That Mind’ — Photo: Reproduction / IMDB

In addition to several participations in “Xuxa Só Para Baixinhos”, Sasha Meneghel has also starred in a feature with her mother, Xuxa. In “Xuxa eo Mistério de Feiurinha”, from 2009, the young woman played the protagonist, Feiurinha.

Sasha, daughter of Xuxa, debuted on the stage of ‘Criança Esperança’ singing ‘Lua de Cristal’ alongside her mother — Photo: Globo

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis

In 1996, Rumer Willis, then 8 years old, was cast to play the daughter of her mother’s character, Demi Moore, in the movie “Striptease”. The young actress also starred alongside her father Bruce Willis in the 2005 film Hostage.