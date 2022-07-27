Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition worth the extra R$200?

Amazon’s Kindles dominate the e-reader market to such an extent that some people are unaware of the existence of competing brands — like Levi and Kobo. There are three versions: the Kindle, entry-level version with basic features; the Paperwhite, a more expensive mid-range model, but with a better screen and some extra features; and Oasis, the premium version and considerably more expensive than the first two.

In the second half of 2021, Amazon announced the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, a mid-range e-reader, but with features that don’t leave it that far from Oasis, the company’s flagship digital readers. O Gizmodo Brazil tested the product — and, below, you can check out our impressions.

Overview

The first thing that stands out is that the device is very light and easy to handle. The “Signature Edition” has a weight of 208 g, according to information from Amazon, and has a finish that is exactly the same as the standard Paperwhite, with rounded edges, “Kindle” logo on the bottom and Amazon logo engraved on the back. The difference from the standard version is the sensor, clearly visible, positioned on top of the digital reader — but we’ll talk about it at a later date.

Although light, don’t imagine that using the Kindle is an experience similar to using a smartphone. As it is much larger than normal, it is necessary to use both hands to have more tranquility and firmness during your readings.

Amazon claims to use recyclable materials in the composition of the e-reader, an interesting initiative to reduce the amount of garbage on the planet. It does not appear to be a fragile device, but to avoid damage to the structure or its screen, the ideal is to invest in a protective cover. In addition, the Signature Edition is rated IPX8, water resistant, and can be submerged for up to one hour at a depth of up to 2 meters.

The reader has a power button next to a USB-C port for charging, which is very useful and makes it possible to use chargers for other devices, such as smartphones or tablets, that the user already has at home. In the box, in addition to the e-reader, there is a USB-C cable and a manual with some information about getting started.

Screen

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition’s screen is 6.8 inches with anti-glare technology. As is traditional for Amazon e-readers, the screen is very comfortable for reading and the experience is very similar to reading on real paper. Even at the highest brightness levels, the experience is far from uncomfortable.

Brightness adjustment is critical for situations where the user is in bright or low light environments. The Signature Edition allows the user to adjust this parameter manually or configure it so that the adjustment is done automatically. And that’s where the sensor, which I mentioned at the beginning of the text, comes in.

The sensor detects the brightness of the environment and automatically adjusts the brightness level of the device’s screen. Previously, this functionality was only present in Oasis. Another feature that was only available in the company’s top-of-the-line reader is the light temperature adjustment, which, as it increases, leaves white colors with a more yellowish tone. This provides more comfort, especially for those who like to read a little before bed.

Power and charging autonomy

According to Amazon, the smartphone’s battery is capable of lasting up to ten weeks. The reader can be charged from 0% to 100% in just over two hours when connected to a 9W power outlet adapter. Connected directly to the USB input of a computer, the charging time is much longer, and can even exceed five hours.

With its own plug adapter, it is fully charged in 3h30, according to the manufacturer. A very interesting feature of this e-reader is the support for wireless charging, a feature that not even Oasis has, but that most likely should have in future versions.

Storage

A major upgrade over the standard Paperwhite is the internal storage, which is four times as much, 32GB, the same memory available on the Kindle Oasis. This is all more than enough to store digital books and every file type supported by the device (AZW3, AZW, TXT, PDF, MOBI, native PRC, HTML, DOC, DOCX, JPEG, GIF, PNG and BMP).

“Common” Paperwhite or Signature Edition?

The Paperwhite line is known for delivering better “value for money”, but the Signature Edition is almost R$200 more expensive than the standard version. Worth to buy?

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature is indisputably an excellent e-reader, but features like automatic brightness adjustment or 32GB of storage aren’t exactly indispensable. It is perfectly possible to have a satisfactory experience with the “normal” Paperwhite, which will hardly let the user down — as essential features such as long battery life, brightness intensity adjustment and wireless internet access are present.

Now, if the user is really looking for an experience closer to premium, the Signature Edition can be interesting, as it has all the features of Oasis — with the exception of the screen, which is smaller, and the page switch buttons on the sides — and it’s much, much cheaper — approximately R$450 cheaper.

