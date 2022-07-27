KingSpec SSD: 8 Models with Different Capacities and Formats | Which one to buy?

KingSpec is a company that offers a broad portfolio of SSDs in Brazil. These disks are much faster than conventional HDs and should make the computer faster to open programs and start up. The cheapest model on the list below is the KingSpec P3-128 Orange, which offers 2.5 inches and 128GB of storage for prices starting at R$116.

The KingSpec NT-256 has a SATA connection and a maximum recording speed of 400 MB/s for prices starting from R$ 179. Another option is the KingSpec NT-XXX 2242 with 1 TB memory and a three-year warranty for about R$ 692. See below eight KingSpec SSDs to buy in 2022.

👉 Are you going to buy an SSD? See storage questions and answers

1 of 9 KingSpec SSD: list brings together eight models for prices ranging between R$116 and R$692 — Photo: Disclosure/KingSpec KingSpec SSD: list brings together eight models for prices ranging between R$116 and R$692 — Photo: Disclosure/KingSpec

Which SSD to buy? Ask your questions in the TechTudo Forum

The King Spec P3-128 Orange is a 2.5-inch SSD with a storage capacity of 128GB. The model has Sata III interface and NAND Flash technology, which saves data even if the power is off, which makes the P3-128 Orange a good choice for portable devices. It is sold for figures from R$ 116.

The read speed is between 450 to 580 MB/s, while the write speed is between 250 to 570 MB/s. The equipment has a lifespan of 1 million hours and the manufacturer provides a three-year warranty. On Amazon, it is rated 4.6 out of 5 with buyers who praise the value for money, but warn that the model is not the fastest on the market.

Pros: cost benefit

cost benefit Cons: 128 GB storage

2 of 9 KingSpec P3-128 Orange SSD with 128GB storage capacity — Photo: Handout/KingSpec KingSpec P3-128 Orange SSD with 128 GB storage capacity — Photo: Disclosure / KingSpec

The NE 2280 is a 23 grams SSD and the interface is ‎NVMe 1.3 with SATA connection technology. The total storage capacity is 120 GB. The maximum read speed is 1800 MB/s, while the maximum write speed is 600 MB/s. The model sells for around R$ 168.

It also has optimized thermal and power management to help maintain high performance during intense workloads. KingSpec offers a three-year warranty on the SSD. On the Amazon page, shoppers rated the product 4.2 out of 5.

Pros: thermal and power management

thermal and power management Cons: 120 GB storage space

3 of 9 KingSpec NE 2280 ideal for small equipment — Photo: Handout/KingSpec KingSpec NE 2280 ideal for small equipment — Photo: Handout/KingSpec

The NT-256 SSD is a 23 gram model compatible with desktops and notebooks. It has the dimensions of 8 cm long x 2.2 cm wide x 0.3 cm high and SATA connection technology. As the name of the item says, the storage capacity is 256 GB. The disc is sold for values ​​starting from R$ 179.

The maximum read speed is 550 MB/s, while the maximum write speed is 400 MB/s. On the Amazon page, buyers rated it 4.5 out of 5 and say the product delivers what it promises.

Pros: cost benefit

cost benefit Cons: 256 GB storage space

4 of 9 KingSpec NT-256 ideal for desktops and notebooks — Photo: Handout/KingSpec KingSpec NT-256 ideal for desktops and notebooks — Photo: Handout/KingSpec

The P4-480 is desktop compatible and a good choice for PC gamers. It has 2.5 inches and a capacity of up to 480 GB for storage. The connection technology is SATA and has a read speed of 550 MB/s.

On the Amazon website, it received a score of 4.4 out of 5 with praise for the product’s performance. The model is sold for prices from R$ 304.

Pros: 480 GB storage

480 GB storage Cons: high price

5 of 9 KingSpec P4-480 has up to 480 GB of storage capacity — Photo: Handout/KingSpec KingSpec P4-480 has a capacity of up to 480 GB for storage — Photo: Disclosure / KingSpec

KingSpec Z3-512 Max is a portable SSD. It is compatible with most Windows and Mac computers via USB port, preferably for use on Windows 7, Mac 10.7, Android 4.0 or higher. The disc can be found for around R$412.

The SSD has 512GB of storage, with a sequential read speed of 460MB/s and a sequential write speed of 450MB/s. The manufacturer still promises shock resistance and secure encryption.

Pros: shock resistance and encryption

shock resistance and encryption Cons: low read and write speed for the price

6 of 9 KingSpec Z3-512 Max SSD with 512GB of storage — Photo: Handout/KingSpec KingSpec Z3-512 Max SSD with 512GB for storage — Photo: Handout/KingSpec

The ZF18-128 measures 2.5 inches, weighs 68 grams and has a storage capacity of 128 GB. The interface is ATA type and the connection technology is SATA. On Amazon, it received a score of 4.4 out of 5 with buyers who rate the item’s functionality very highly. This option is sold for values ​​starting from R$ 453.

Pros: compatible with various devices

compatible with various devices Cons: 128 GB storage

7 of 9 KingSpec ZF18-128 has a storage capacity of 128 GB — Photo: Handout/KingSpec KingSpec ZF18-128 has a storage capacity of 128 GB — Photo: Disclosure / KingSpec

The P3-1TB model is compatible with desktop and notebook. It has SATA III connection technology, 2.5 inches in size and 1TB storage. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 597 to purchase the product.

The read speed is 570 MB/s and the maximum write speed is 540 MB/s. On the Amazon website, it was rated 4.7 out of 5, with praise for the product’s performance.

Pros: 1TB storage capacity

1TB storage capacity Cons: high price

8 of 9 KingSpec P3-1TB SSD is 2.5 inches — Photo: Disclosure/KingSpec KingSpec P3-1TB SSD is 2.5 inches — Photo: Disclosure / KingSpec

KingSpec NT-XXX 2242 is suitable for ultrabook use as it is smaller than SATA. The NGFF physical dimension is 42mm x 22mm, the thickness is around 3.85mm and 18 grams. Although small, the SSD has a storage capacity of 1 TB. The interface is of the Serial ATA-600 type. It is sold for values ​​from R$ 692.

NT-XXX read speed is 570 MB/s and write speed is 540 MB/s. On Amazon, it was rated 4.6 out of 5 with praise for the product’s performance, but there are reports of failures over time. The manufacturer offers a three-year warranty.

Pros: 1TB storage capacity

1TB storage capacity Cons: crash report over time

9 of 9 KingSpec NT-XXX 2242 has a storage capacity of 1TB — Photo: Playback/Amazon KingSpec NT-XXX 2242 has a storage capacity of 1TB — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

with information from KingSpec

Best-selling electronics on Amazon Brazil in 2022