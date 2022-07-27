Kristen Stewart made a guest appearance in an HBO Max series and you didn’t even notice – News Seen on the web

Kristen Stewart appeared in the final episode of the series Irma Vep, starring Alicia Vikander

Did you know that Kristen Stewart recently appeared in an HBO Max series? You may not have noticed, but the actress made an appearance in the last episode of the miniseries Irma Vep, starring Alicia Vikander, which aired this Monday (25).

In Irma Vep, Stewart plays Lianna, a pop star romantically involved with Mira’s ex-lover Eamonn, who is also in Paris to film a Hollywood blockbuster. The singer appears during a break from her world tour after the couple suffers a miscarriage.

“I think that was always what Olivier Assayas had in mind. He knew it was a small part and both [Assayas e Stewart] they knew each other very well, but it was more about writing it, although he didn’t know if she would say yes to come and join us,” comments Vikander.

In Irma Vep, Mira is an American movie star who, disillusioned with her career and after going through a recent breakup, arrives in France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, “Les Vampires”. Against the backdrop of a fantastical crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between her and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. Irma Vep reveals the uncertain terrain that lies on the border between fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life.



CAROLE BETHUEL/HBO Actress Kristen Stewart plays Lianna in the latest episode of HBO Max’s miniseries Irma Vep



“I remember we talked about furniture!” Vikander told Entertainment Weekly, adding that she and the movie star Spencer were “finishing their homes” between shoots, and didn’t bother to analyze Irma Vep’s heavy theme between takes.

“This is a deep subject, I don’t know if we really got there. I adore her, she’s so cool. I’m an admirer of the work Kristen did, especially the work she did with Olivier Assayas. It was wonderful that she came and wanted to be a part of this little film. She brought a happy energy, and it matches the feeling that Olivier creates in general, being where he is in his career. He just brings in super talented and inspiring people he’s closest friends with. It’s a vibe community and friendly every day,” reports Vikander.

The cast includes Vincent Macaigne as René Vidal, Jeanne Balibar as Zoe, Devon Ross as Regina, Lars Eidinger as Gottfried, Vincent Lacoste as Edmond Lagrange, Nora Hamzawi as Carla, Adria Arjona as Laurie, Carrie Brownstein as Zelda, Tom Sturridge as Eamonn, Byron Bowers as Herman, Fala Chen as Cynthia Keng, Hippolyte Girardot as Robert Danjou, Alex Descas as Gregory Desormeaux and Antoine Reinartz as Jeremie.