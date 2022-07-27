League of Super Pets “invades” MasterChef and powers Helena and Jacquin

In a collaboration between MasterChef Brazil and Warner, we saw the League of Super Pets empower chefs and presenters Helena and jacquin.

In the video, you can see the chef Helena Rizzo gaining powers of electricity and shooting lightning from his eyes, while the French Eric Jacquin becomes a speedster just like the Flash. Check out:

DC League of Super Pets is directed by Sam Levine (Penn Zero: Almost Heroes) and Jared Stern (LEGO Batman: The Movie), and how the video of the MasterChef Brazilhits Brazilian cinemas on July 28.

The film features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Krypto the Superdogin addition to Kevin Hart as Ace the Batcão.

John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) as Superman, Keanu Reeves (John Wick) as Batman, Olivia Wilde (Tron: Legacy) as Lois Lane, Marc Maron (Joker) as Lex Luthor, Diego Luna (Rogue One) as Chip, and Kate McKinnon (Barbie) and Lulu are other main cast members.

When Superman and the Justice League members are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a clumsy band of animal shelters – Ace the Batcan; PB, The Mighty Oinc; Merton the Rocket Turtle; and Chip the Squirrel – to harness his newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.