learn how to access RG, CPF and CNH by cell phone

The advancement of technology is a trend with no return all over the world, and it has also gradually arrived in Brazil. One of the novelties that many Brazilians can take advantage of is the creation of digital version from a series of identification documents.

Read more: Goodbye, ID number! New identity now has only the CPF

The National Driver’s License, the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) and the General Registry (RG) currently have an online alternative to the physical document. Get to know each of them and see how to use them.

CPF online

There is not exactly a digital version of the CPF, but it is possible to obtain a proof of the document without complications, over the internet. Just access the Federal Revenue website and fill in the requested data.

Another option to make the consultation is to download the “Pessoa Física” app. In addition to verifying the registration, the citizen can regularize the document, take the first copy, among other services.

Digital Driver’s License

The Digital Transit Wallet application was created to facilitate access to vehicle licenses and licenses. According to the legislation in force, the electronic document replaces the presentation of the physical document throughout the country.

To use the tool, just download it (available for Android and iOS) and create an account on the Gov.br portal.

digital identity

The arrival of the new identity of Brazilians has given Brazilians the chance to present their RG digitally. Through the Gov.br platform, it is possible to validate the data and verify the digital alternative of the document.

The issuance of the updated identity began on July 26, in Rio Grande do Sul, but the other states have until 2023 to adopt the changes.