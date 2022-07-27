Léo Pereira exalts partnership with David Luiz and is reborn in Flamengo

It’s even strange to analyze that the score is balanced, and in a personal way. And everything around Léo Pereira. Now at Flamengo and with a passage through Athletico-PR, the defender lives a ‘looping’, since he is involved for the fourth time in duels between the Rubro-Negros. Cariocas and people from Paraná begin to decide, tonight (27), at Maracanã, a spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The player played all these duels, and by different sides.

In 2019, still for Athletico, Léo qualified. In 2020 and 2021, already for Flamengo, the defender accumulated one classification and one elimination. The fourth dispute takes place precisely at the moment of the player’s rebirth, who is experiencing the best moment at the Carioca club and, for the first time, became a strong link in the defense after a moment of questioning in Gávea.

Dorival Júnior made some tests in the defensive system, but soon found the ideal formation: David Luiz and Léo Pereira. The duo was used in the decisive games of the period — duels against Tolima, for Libertadores and against Atlético-MG for the Copa do Brasil. The trend is for the lineup to be repeated tonight.

“The partnership with David Luiz has worked. We’ve been playing very good games without goals, which is our main objective. I try to make the most of the opportunity I have with Dorival and, of course, I try to take advantage of what David Luiz has been passing it on to me. He is a very high level player, he has a lot of experience because of Europe and the Brazilian team. I try to collect all the information he gives me. The partnership has been working very well”, commented Léo Pereira, in exclusive interviews with UOL Esporte.

Flamengo squad in the Copa do Brasil game for Maracanã Image: Publicity / Flamengo

Marked figure among the fans, the defender lived moments of turmoil with the Flamengo shirt. In the club since 2020, Leo enjoys a good phase and the affection of the fans just two and a half years after the presentation. In the player’s understanding, sequence and confidence are the keys to this period, which was embraced by Dorival.

“I came with a very big responsibility and, when it comes to a new club, there’s the adaptation. Flamengo has qualified defenders and a very large rotation of the squad. The lack of sequence may have been one of the reasons that made me not have excellent performances. Far from being marked. We know it’s a lot of pressure to be here”, he said before adding:

“I owe a lot to the arrival of Dorival who, since he arrived, has given confidence to everyone. Our group is very qualified and everyone who is playing is doing the job. I’m living my best moment at Flamengo. I want to continue this work doing great performances in this sequence that I’ve been having with Dorival, and helping Flamengo in the best possible way”, he concluded.

David Luiz and Léo Pereira training at the academy for Flamengo Image: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Leo wasn’t the only one to improve performance individually. Pedro was another player who received special attention from the coach and, like the defender, he established himself among the holders. The arrival of the coach has regained the confidence of the cast, which is on a promising path for the season and has a strong point tonight against Athletico, at Maracanã.

“We are a more organized and more aggressive team. We are very convinced of what has been passed. We try to put this on the field, and the numbers do not deny that it is working. We are going down that path. We bought the idea from Dorival and we are trying to put it into practice in the best possible way. It will be a great match, a great show. It has everything to be a great game. We will respect the Athletico team, we know their quality, but we also know the capacity we have “, said the defender, who continued:

“We have humility and feet on the ground. We have evolved a lot, but we haven’t won anything yet this year. We are in three competitions and we are going to do our best to win them. Game by game, feet on the ground and step by step is what way to play. We know that if we do it well, we will reap good results. Working with humility and feet on the ground, we will go far”, he concluded.

In the individual, advantage for the defender in the confrontation. There are two classifications and one elimination. However, with the Flamengo shirt, Léo goes to the field taking the first step towards the ‘tie-breaker’. The defender accumulates a rating and an elimination against Athletico. The answer, in fact, will take place at Arena da Baixada, on August 17th.

DATASHEET:

FLAMENGO x ATHLETIC

Competition: Copa do Brasil Quarter Finals – First leg

Place: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: July 27, 2022 (Wednesday), at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa/SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

FLAMENGO: Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís, João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabi and Pedro. Technician: Dorival Junior

ATHLETIC: Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nico Hernández and Abner; Hugo Moura, Erick and David Terans; Canobbio, Cuello and Rômulo (Thiago Heleno). Technician: Felipe