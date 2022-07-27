Love and Thunder went unanswered

the first trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder it took a worrying time, but it came out in mid-April 2022. Turns out, right off the bat, fans have already noticed a big inconsistency: eye color in Chris Hemsworth.

Alexa with more than R$ 100 off!!! With FREE SHIPPING option!!! And the best part: try it for 30 days and GIVE IT BACK if you don’t like the product! Check it out by clicking here .

Just for context in case someone doesn’t remember: the God of Thunder lost his right eye in a battle with Hela in Thor: Ragnarok.

Last time we saw him in Avengers: Endgame, Thor received a brown-colored cybernetic fake eye (gift from Rocket), in place of the eye patch he wore in Avengers: Infinity War.

However, in Thor: Love and Thunder, the god appears with both eyes the same blue color again. That change drove fans crazy to the point of pointing out a “script inconsistency”.

This production decision could have been explained simply as a Thor’s choice to match his original version and it remained to wait for the movie to be released to find out if the eye color would be an important factor in the plot or if it really was. a big hole – which turned out to be true.

At reasons for Thor to have “recovered” the blue eye can be countless, but the big question is the movie just forgot to give satisfaction to the public. Of course, the answer may still emerge in some future project.

If it was, in fact, a mistake: we are in the age of technology and, of course, Marvel has its way to fix the shit before the movie hit digital platforms, for example.

Alexa with more than R$ 100 off!!! With FREE SHIPPING option!!! And the best part: try it for 30 days and GIVE IT BACK if you don’t like the product! Check it out by clicking here .

About Thor: Love and Thunder

To the general happiness of Marvel fans, the god of thunder won a fourth movie.

Entitled Thor: Love and Thunderthe film was expected to close Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – which did not happen exactly.

The plot also had some very unexpected events, the biggest being the Natalie Portman returns as Jane FosterBut not only that.

The film also focused on first LGBT hero from Marvel in the movies, who is actually already a well-known character: Valkyrie is now King of Asgard.

Jane Foster, on the other hand, is not only back in the films of the God of thunderbut also returns as itself: she becomes the Mighty Thorjust like in the comics.

for the direction, Taika Waititi from Thor: Ragnarokis back.

From the cast, not just Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Other names are that of Christian Bale (who plays the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (who lives Zeus).

The first trailer released also already confirmed the Guardians of the Galaxy appearance.

Thor: Love and Thunder premiered on July 7, 2022, in theaters in Brazil.

Read the official synopsis:

The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – a quest for inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjölnir, revealing herself to be the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Alexa with more than R$ 100 off!!! With FREE SHIPPING option!!! And the best part: try it for 30 days and GIVE IT BACK if you don’t like the product! Check it out by clicking here .

Multiverse Saga: ALL upcoming Marvel releases from Phases 4, 5, and 6



Want to submit a list or article? (It can even become a video on the channel!) Click here!