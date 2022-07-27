Lucy Liu didn’t know Charlie’s Angels co-star Cameron Diaz was retired

Charlie’s Angels and Shazam! Gods Fury Star Lucy Liu stated that she was unaware that former co-star Cameron Diaz had briefly retired from acting. Liu and Diaz starred opposite Drew Barrymore in the 2000 action-comedy. Liu is set to star alongside Helen Mirren as an antagonist in the upcoming 2019 sequel. Shazam!.

In the theatrical continuation of Ivan Goff and Ben Robert’s 1970s crime drama series, Liu played Alex Munday, a member of a new generation of agents at the Charles Townsend Detective Agency. Alongside Diaz’s Natalie Cook and Barrymore’s Dylan Sanders, Alex was given missions by Bosley (Bill Murray) and Charles “Charlie” Townsend (John Forsythe) that involved a series of technological and espionage-related missions. As a former child prodigy from an affluent family, Alex is the team’s tech expert, teaching and training a number of skills that allow him to overcome many obstacles. With Liu taking on the role of the villainous Kalypso in the next Shazam! Gods Furythe star briefly reflected on her former role in a recent interview, revealing that she was unaware of the current status of one of her co-stars.

As reported by IndieWireLiu revealed in a ET interview that she was unaware that Diaz had briefly retired from acting. When asked if she, Barrymore and Diaz would meet at her Charlie’s Angels roles, the actress stated that while she was open to working with her co-stars once again, she was unaware that Diaz had retired from 2014 to 2022. Liu then revealed that while she and Diaz had not worked together, she had they always felt that Diaz had been a constant presence as their careers progressed. Check out Liu’s answer below.

“I did not even know [Cameron] was out of business. In my heart, she is always here.”

Diaz recently confirmed that he would come out of retirement with a role in the Netflix action-comedy. back in action. Set to go into production in late 2022, back in action will reunite Diaz with Jamie Foxx following the two actors who worked together in 2014 annie remake before its hiatus. Directed by Seth Gordon and written by Gordon and Brendan O’Brien, back in actionThe story of is currently unknown, though Foxx expressed his excitement at reuniting with Diaz in a tweet where he shared a conversation between him and Diaz once the movie was announced.

Diaz has had several memorable roles throughout his career, from Charlie’s Angels for The mask, Is there something about Maryand Shrek. Having received multiple accolades for her work, the actress is one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars, even having taken a break from acting since 2014. With Diaz emphasizing how retirement has helped her in 2021, it may surprise fans that Liu was unaware of the hiatus from acting. her co-star, though it’s clear Liu still remembers her time with Diaz fondly and has a lot of respect for her former co-star.

Source: IndieWire