Luis Suárez signs with Nacional and could debut against Atlético-GO | international football

Luis Suárez is back at Nacional-URU. The president of the Uruguayan club, José Fuentes, confirmed this Wednesday the signing of the player’s contract, which will be valid until the end of the year.
– It’s already solved. The deal was closed. Luis (Suárez) signed the contract in Spain. Now we will have a meeting to organize if he arrives on Friday or Sunday. He will have a special reception – said the representative of Nacional.
- Suarez announces pre-agreement to return to Nacional
Also according to the president, the player will be available to coach Pablo Repetto next Tuesday, when the team faces Atlético Goianiense in the first match of the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana.
- Suarez at Nacional? Atlético-GO laments on the web: “Aí é f…”
Last Tuesday, after the striker himself announced the pre-agreement with the Uruguayan club, Atlético-GO, in a tone of humor and concern, responded to the Nacional post that informed about the agreement.
- See the complete Copa Sudamericana schedule
Atlético-GO plays with Suárez’s pre-agreement with Nacional-URU – Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
The first game between Atlético-GO and Nacional will be on August 2, in Montevideo. The return is scheduled for the 9th, at Serra Dourada. The player arrives at Nacional to stay active until the next World Cup, where he should serve the Uruguayan national team in Qatar.
Ex-Barcelona, Liverpool and Ajax, Suárez is 35 years old and was last at Atlético de Madrid. Nacional needs to sign up for the Sudamericana by 6pm next Saturday, the 30th.
- Close to the return, remember the start of Luis Suárez at Nacional
Image of Suárez with the Nacional shirt has been used in a campaign by the fans for the attacker’s return to the club – Photo: Reproduction