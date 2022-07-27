Marcius Melhem takes revenge and mocks the resignation of Dani Calabresa | Gabriel Perline

Disclosure / TV Globo Dani Calabresa and Marcius Melhem

The resignation of Dani Calabresa from Globo after seven years of fixed contract was a reason for regret on the part of fans of the comedian. But there was one person in particular who liked it and even mocked the situation in a “revenge” tone: Marcius Melhem. The former almighty almighty of the station’s humor took the opportunity to pay in kind and sent an indirect to his enemy.

Melhem’s celebration took place through a post on Twitter, in which he just used a meme from the series The Morning Show, in which Jennifer Aniston appears saying the phrase: It’s time for you to go home (It’s time for you to go home, in free translation).

Might seem silly? But it is not! And I’ll tell you why: it was this exact meme that Dani Calabresa used on August 14, 2020, the date on which Melhem was fired from Globo after a series of accusations of moral and sexual harassment against actresses who were subordinate to him.

Here is the print of the post she made minutes after the official announcement of Melhem’s resignation from Globo:

Playback/Twitter Dani Calabresa posted this gif on the day of Marcius Melhem’s resignation from Globo

The Calabresa case has become the biggest of all. She went to court and today demands compensation for the moral damages she suffered at the time she worked for Melhem at Globo. The case has not yet been judged.