Marvel Actors React to Avengers 5’s New Director

Last weekend was full of surprises for fans of the Marvel Universe, all thanks to San Diego Comic-Con, where the studio surprised by announcing two new Avengers movies.

Yes, at once the studious announced the 5th and 6th films of the team. And they will debut in the same year: in May 2025 premiere Avengers: Kang Dynastyand six months later, in November, it hits theaters Avengers: Secret Warsthe end of the Multiverse Saga.

Marvel is preparing the team’s next two films in the same way it prepared Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgamebut this time with a very significant difference.

The new films will not be directed by the Russo Brothers, the directors filmed simultaneously infinity war and Ultimatum. And this time, Avengers 5 will be directed by one director and Avengers 6 by another.

And at least the director of Kang dynasty has already been revealed: Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringswithout a doubt one of the best projects of Phase 4 of Marvel Studios.

And two Marvel actors have already reacted to the news: Simu Liu, Shang-Chi himself, and Brie Larson, our Captain Marvel, who has previously worked with Destin in several other films. Starting with Simu, who wrote in his twitter:

“Three years ago at Comic-Con 2019, Destin and I sat backstage in Hall H watching some of the most famous people on Earth take the stage. We looked at each other like ‘damn, is this really happening to us now?’ YES, IT’S F**KING HAPPENING BROTHER!”.

As for Brie Larson, I too twitterpublished a photo with the director taken almost ten years ago, shortly after saying: “Give us 2013 we weren’t ready for us 2022! Or I don’t know, maybe we were“.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The last adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was in Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand became the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. In the midst of an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!

