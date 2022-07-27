Materials become transparent or even invisible

Advanced Materials

Sissy Gudat – University of Rostock – 07/26/2022

Induced Transparency: Precise control of energy flow (indicated by glowing particles in the fog) makes the artificial material fully transparent to the optical signal.

[Imagem: Andrea Steinfurth/University of Rostock]

Transparency in any medium

Space, the final frontier. The starship Enterprise continues on its mission to explore the galaxy, when all communication channels are suddenly cut off as the ship enters a dense nebula.

In many episodes of the iconic series, the brave team needs “hack technology” and “give a upgrade in Science” in just 45 minutes of running time for each episode, to facilitate your escape from this or similar situations, before the final credits start to roll.

Despite spending significantly more time in their labs, a team of scientists from the University of Rostock in Germany has managed to develop an entirely new approach to designing artificial materials capable of transmitting light signals without any distortions through precisely tuned energy flows. – just what the Enterprise would need to communicate across the nebula.

“When light is scattered in an inhomogeneous medium, it is dispersed. This effect quickly transforms a compact, focused beam into a diffuse glow, familiar to all of us in both summer clouds and autumn fog,” said the professor. Alexander Szameit.

Notably, the microscopic density distribution of a material dictates the specifics of light scattering. “The fundamental idea of ​​induced transparency is to take advantage of a much lesser-known optical property to clear the way for the beam, so to speak,” added Szameit.

Concept illustration: Shape-preserving waves and induced transparency in non-Hermitian environments.

[Imagem: Andrea Steinfurth et al. – 10.1126/sciadv.abl7412]

Neutralizing the degradation of light

This second property to which the researcher refers, known in the field of photonics under the mysterious title of non-Hermiticity, describes the flow of energy, or, more precisely, the amplification and attenuation of light.

Intuitively, the associated effects may seem undesirable – particularly the fading of a light beam due to absorption seems highly counterproductive to the task of improving the transmission of a signal. However, non-Hermitian effects have become a fundamental aspect of modern optics, and an entire field of research strives to take advantage of the sophisticated interaction between loss and amplification, in order to obtain advanced functionality.

“This approach opens up entirely new possibilities,” says researcher Andrea Steinfurth, who is primarily responsible for the innovation reported now by the team. With respect to a beam of light, it becomes possible to selectively amplify or dampen specific parts of a beam at the microscopic level to counteract any onset of degradation. To remain in the image of the nebula, its light-scattering properties can be completely suppressed.

“We are actively modifying a material to adapt it to the best possible transmission of a specific light signal,” explained Steinfurth. “To do that, the energy flow must be precisely controlled, so that it can fit into the material and the signal, like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle.”

This work is a step forward in the team’s research, which had already created a Transparency Beam.

[Imagem: Andrea Steinfurth et al. – 10.1126/sciadv.abl7412]

practical invisibility

In close collaboration with partners from the Vienna University of Technology, the researchers successfully tackled this challenge. In their experiments, they were able to recreate and observe, in kilometer-long networks of optical fibers, the microscopic interactions of light signals with their newly developed active materials.

In fact, induced transparency is just one of the fascinating possibilities that arise from this discovery. If we want to effectively make an object disappear, preventing scattering is not enough. Instead, the light waves must emerge from behind it completely unharmed. However, even in the vacuum of space, diffraction alone guarantees that any signal will inevitably change shape.

“Our research provides the recipe for structuring a material in such a way that light beams pass through as if neither the material nor the very region of space it occupies existed. Not even the fictional cloaking devices of the Romulans can do that, ” said researcher Matthias Heinrich, returning to comparisons with Star Trek’s final frontier.

The findings represent a breakthrough in fundamental research on non-Hermitian photonics and provide new approaches to actively fine-tuning sensitive optical systems, eg sensors for medical use.

Other potential applications include optical encryption and secure data transmission, as well as the synthesis of versatile artificial materials with custom properties.

