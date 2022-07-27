Meet controversial Netflix movie with explicit sex scenes

Considered one of the most promising stars today, Ana de Armas is preparing for the release of her new film, Blonde, on Netflix. Even before its release, the film already causes controversy. In telling the story of Marilyn Monroe, Blonde does not want to create a historical and realistic panorama, but an allegory about the Hollywood icon.

Blonde is a biographical drama written and directed by Andrew Dominik, based on the book of the same name, released in 2000 by Joyce Carol Oates.

Continues after advertising

Development on the Blonde adaptation began in 2010, but filming did not begin until 2019, after Netflix acquired the rights to the plot. In addition to Ana de Armas, the film features Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson and a great cast.

See below everything that is already known about the Blonde controversy, according to a report by Cinema Observatory.

Why does Blonde cause controversy?

In addition to supposedly having explicit sex scenes, Blonde should cause controversy for portraying Marilyn Monroe in a very different way, without caring about a factual reconstruction of the icon’s trajectory.

Joyce Carol Oates, the author of the book that inspired the film, never intended to produce a simple biography of Marilyn Monroe. In fact, the writer selected real parts of the star’s life and linked them with an expansive and allegorical plot, marked by a great “lyrical intuition”.

The book made a strong impression on screenwriter and director Andrew Dominik, who has been working on the adaptation for a long time.

In a post on Twitter, Joyce Carol Oates celebrated the upcoming adaptation, and did not spare praise for the filmmaker.

“Blonde is a surprising, brilliant, terrifying and extremely feminist interpretation. I think Andrew is the first male director to achieve such a feat.”

In Hollywood, reality and legend often get mixed up. It’s hard to know what’s real and what’s fiction in the lives of the rich and famous – and often, this ambiguity makes things a lot more interesting.

Marilyn Monroe’s legacy is defined by the actress’ incredible accomplishments and melancholy mysteries.

“We will never know the full story of one of the greatest icons in the history of cinema. Therefore, Joyce Carol Oates’ book is not a biography. And the film, while technically a biographical drama, is also an imaginative interpretation of the star. It’s about emotional honesty, rather than factual accuracy,” says Cinema Blend’s review.

Andrew Dominik’s film doesn’t care that much about “facts and reality”, and therefore, it may divide the audience’s opinion.

“Blonde embodies all the injustices that befall women. It is the story of a Cinderella, condemned to live among the ashes”, commented the filmmaker in an interview with Screen Daily.

The film will “offend everyone”

In a recent interview with Vulture, director Andrew Dominik says that Blonde will address sensitive topics in an ambiguous way that could offend viewers.

“If it had come out a few years ago, it would have come out fine when #MeToo arrived and it would have been an expression of all those things. We’re at a point right now, I think, where people are really uncertain about where the lines are. It’s a movie that definitely has a morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters, because I don’t think it’s going to be as simple as people want to see. There’s something about him that offends everyone,” says the filmmaker.

The biopic earned the most restricted rating in the US, NC-17, which means no one under the age of 18 can watch the Netflix movie.

The trailer:

Blonde premieres on Netflix on September 23.