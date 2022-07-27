Meredith breaks rules and destroys the show itself; understand · TV news

Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) went over everything and everyone in this Tuesday’s episode (26) of Grey’s Anatomy. Thus, the doctor left a trail of destruction in the corridors of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital and managed to end even the series itself, which will have the mission to rise from the ashes next season.

The episode You Are the Blood (You Are the Blood, in free translation) was the 400th chapter of the plot, aired in the United States since 2005. Therefore, the writers of the series invested in numerous flashbacks to show how Meredith built her career. at the former Seattle Grace Hospital.

While the past was full of achievements, stories and stubbornness, the present repeated this formula by showing the complications of a surgery led by Meredith, but forbidden by Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). Because of the lack of blood in the hospital, the procedure had to be ended in a hurry and, in the postoperative period, the patient died.

This dangerous adventure was witnessed by the representative of the Board of Medicine, who was making the final inspection to decide whether the Gray Sloan residency program would continue. Meanwhile, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) confronts Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) over a complaint that the military had released medicine for a veteran to euthanize.

Aware that the doctor had committed a crime, however good it was, Bailey decided to report Hunt to the police after resolving the crisis at the hospital’s blood bank. So the couple had time to pick up the kids and escape Seattle.

April Kepner (Sarah Drew), who left the show in season 14, made a cameo in this episode and was forced by Bailey to handle the hospital emergency while the manager tried to resolve the crisis at the medical center. Because of the lack of blood, Jackson’s partner Avery (Jesse Williams) was forced to close this department of the hospital – which was also noticed by the representative of the Council.

Among the few, and brief, good things that happened in this episode are the evolution of Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen), who has made advances in cancer treatment; the love reconciliation between Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Kai Bartley (ER Fightmaster), and the peace banner between friends Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Atticus Lincoln, the Link (Chris Carmack).

Down hill

Amidst Gray Sloan’s state of chaos, the Medical Council representative realized that hospital managers were always trying to hide something. In addition, Meredith’s disobedience and the patient’s death caused the evaluator to decide to close the residency program.

In this way, young doctors like Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) and Taryn Helm (Jaicy Elliot) were forced to collect their belongings and seek another hospital to complete their training. Exhausted, Bailey resigned from Gray Sloan and left the whole mess in Meredith’s hands.

The protagonist of the series took out her anger on the beloved Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), who granted her request and left the hospital. Meredith still tried to go back, but it was too late. In the end, the doctor agreed to consider Avery’s proposal to stay at Gray Sloan and work on rebuilding the residency program, which she herself helped to destroy.

If this were the last episode of the series, Grey’s Anatomy would have ended with a full narrative arc. After all, it’s been 18 seasons with countless rises and falls of Meredith Grey. Since that is not the case, and the series will have a 19th season, it will now be up to Meredith herself to swallow her pride and work to make Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital shine again.

The new year of the series begins in the United States on October 6. In Brazil, Grey’s Anatomy is shown by Sony Channel. Previous seasons of the medical drama are available on Globoplay, Prime Video and Star+.