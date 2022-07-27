Meta Quest 2 VR Goggles Will Be $100 More Expensive Starting in August

Reality Labs says the decision is driven by rising manufacturing and shipping costs.

Reality Labs, a division of Meta, announced this Tuesday (26) that it will increase the price of Meta Quest 2 VR headsets by $100 from Aug.O. The decision will also affect retreaded units of the product, as well as all official accessories sold by the company.

With the decision, the device unit with 128 GB of storage will go from current $299 to $399while the 256 GB model will become cost $499.99. According to the company, the readjustment is motivated by the increasing prices in the acquisition of parts and freight charged on a global scale.

“By adjusting the price of the Quest 2, we can continue to grow our investment in groundbreaking research and new product development that take the VR industry to new heights.,” the company stated on its blog. As a form of compensation, she will Include a free copy of Beat Saber game on all device units acquired between August and December of this year.

New generation of Meta Quest is already planned

Reality Labs also reaffirmed that plans to launch Project Cambri later this yeara, headset that promises to take the place of its offer with the most advanced features today. As soon as the product hits the stores, the company promises to work on a new generation of Meta Questthe details of which still remain a mystery.

Along with the announcement of the readjustment, the company recalled that Meta Quest 2 will receive several games in 2022including names like Ghostbuster VR, Among Us VR is a licensed game from NFL. “Even with these price changes, the Meta Quest 2 remains the most affordable VR headset among the features it offers on the market.”, states the message.

Unreal Engine 5 will be used in virtual reality training for NASA project

Epic Games and Buendea will make a contest available to anyone interested in participating



The announcement of the price adjustment takes place at a time when competitors are preparing to reinforce product qualitys they offer to their consumers. Also this Tuesday, Sony revealed the first details of the interface of its PSVR 2, which should bring first-of-its-kind features like a configured sandbox by the user himself.

