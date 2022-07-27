Meta Quest 2 will have a R$ 500 adjustment starting in August

Meta announced this Tuesday (26) that virtual reality glasses Meta Quest 2 128GB will have a $100 price increase (about R$535 at the current exchange rate), from US$300 (R$1,600) to US$400 (R$2,100). The new value starts to be practiced as of August 1, 2022, next week.

the version of 256 GB will also have an adjustment, jumping from US$ 400 (R$ 2.1 thousand) to US$ 500 (R$ 2.6 thousand). For a limited time, anyone who buys the headsets at the new prices will receive the game for free. Beat Saber.

In addition to gadgets, accessories such as cases, cables, docks and more will also increase in value, as will second-hand Meta Quest 2 units.

In order to continue investing in moving the VR industry forward for the long term, we are adjusting the price of Meta Quest 2 headsets to $399.99 (128GB) and $499.99 (256GB) starting on 8/1/22. — Meta Quest (@MetaQuestVR) July 26, 2022

Explanations

Meta justified the increases by saying that the costs to manufacture and ship the virtual reality products have increased. In addition, in a statement, the company said it intends to direct more money to the virtual reality sector.

“We are making a move that will help us continue to invest for the long term and drive the VR industry forward with best-in-class hardware, action-packed games and cutting-edge research on the way to next-gen devices.” .

The tech giant, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, argued that VR gear is becoming increasingly popular as it is impacting the way people play, work and connect with others.

Meta also argued that it has a very bold roadmap and recalled that the glasses will receive titles such as Ghostbusters VR, Among Us VR, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, BONELAB and NFL PRO ERA.

“Even with these price changes, the Meta Quest 2 remains the most affordable VR headset with a comparable feature set on the market. And every headset keeps getting better after you buy it. From hand tracking and Air Link improvements to Meta Horizon Home, we are constantly adding new features to make VR more social, intuitive and immersive than ever before.”