Midfielder cited by Mano completes the training group; know Inter’s plans for him | International

Inter is in the market looking for a right-back to supply the exit Hector for Belgian football. Although Bustos is again available to Mano Menezes against Atlético-MG, the coach rules out promoting the boy Allan Aniz, holder of the under-20 team. Recently hired, the young man is in the adaptation phase, he gets praise and fits the profile that the club seeks to form.

The young man even participated in the training of the main cast this Wednesday morning, at the CT of Parque Gigante, to complete the group. However, it will not be integrated with professionals at this first moment.

The club’s vision is that the youngster still needs to evolve and mature. Without naming names, the coach himself spoke about it after the game against São Paulo.

– We could resort to the base, but in the assessment we made, the right-back is a newcomer to the squad and needs to evolve a little more – said Mano.

Born in Aracaju, capital of the state of Sergipe, Allan Aniz, 19 years old and 1.81m tall, arrived at Inter earlier this year after the Copa São Paulo dispute with Bahia, a club where he started his career at the age of 13. He has a permanent contract with Colorado.

Five months ago in Porto Alegre, he played 15 games for Inter, six for the Brasileirão under-20 and nine for Gauchão in the category. The athlete fits the profile and characteristics that the club intends to develop on the sides.

According to Felipe de Oliveira, general director of the base categories of Colorado, the club’s idea is to form “fast sides, of good stature and technical quality to propose a game”.

Despite the praise for the performance and skills presented on the field, it is a consensus between professional and base that there is no way to promote Allan to the main group at this moment.

The boy goes through a process of gaining muscle mass, in addition to developing technical and tactical requirements. Eventually, he will appear at the Giant Park CT for training with the main group.

The last full-backs revealed by Inter are no longer part of the squad. Vinicius Tobias was traded with Shakhtar and later loaned to Real Madrid. Bernardo did not have his contract renewed and went to Botafogo. Lucas Mazetti, after a few months at Vila Nova, was transferred to Brasil de Pelotas.

