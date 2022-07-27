Mike Deodato Jr. and Fido Nesti Win This Year’s Eisner Award

Two Brazilians won the Eisner Award this year: Comics Mike Deodato Jr. and Fido Nesti. The award announcement took place last Friday, July 22, during the San Diego Comic Con.

Mike Deodato won the award as Best Humor Publicationper not every robot (released in Brazil by the publisher Comix Zonesee review here), made in partnership with screenwriter Mark Russell.

Fido Nesti was the winner in the category Best Adaptation from Other Mediafor the graphic novel based on the book 1984, by George Orwell. The work was published in Brazil by Comics at Co. in 2020 (see review here), and released in the United States in 2021.

See the winners in all categories below.

Best Short Story

Funeral in Foamby Casey Gilly and Raina Telgemeier, in You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlife (Iron Circus).

Best Single Edition

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazonsby Kelly Sue DeConnick and Phil Jimenez (A.D).

Best Continuing Series

Something is Killing the Childrenby James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera (BOOM! studios).

Best Limited Series

The Good Asianby Pornsak Pichetshote and Alexandre Tefenkgi (Image).

Best New Series

The Nice House on the Lakeby James Tynion IV and Álvaro Martínez Bueno (DC Black Label).

Best Publication for Young Readers (up to eight years old)

Chibi Usagi: Attack of the Heebie Chibisby Julie and Stan Sakai (IDW).

Best Publication for Children (ages nine to 12)

Salt Magicby Hope Larson and Rebecca Mock (Margaret Ferguson Books/Holiday House).

Best Publication for Young Adults (ages 13-17)

The Legend of Auntie Poby Shing Yin Khor (Kokila/Penguin Random House).

Best Humor Publication

Not All Robots, by Mark Russell and Mike Deodato Jr. (AWA Upshot).

best anthology

You Died: An Anthology of the Afterlifeedited by Kel McDonald and Andrea Purcell (Iron Circus).

Best Work Based on Real Life

The Black Panther Party: A Graphic Historyby David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson (Ten Speed ​​Press).

Best Graphic Noval of Memories

Run: Book Oneby John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, L. Fury, and Nate Powell (Abrams ComicArts).

Best Graphic Novel in Unreleased Album

monsters, by Barry Windsor-Smith (fantagraphics).

Best Graphic Novel in Republishing

The Complete American Godsby Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell and Scott Hampton (dark horse).

Best Adaptation from Another Medium

George Orwell’s 1984: The Graphic Noveladapted by Fido Nesti (Mariner Books).

Best North American Edition of International Material

The Shadow of a Manby Benoît Peeters and François Schuiten, translation by Stephen D. Smith (IDW).

Best North American Edition of International Material – Asia

Lovesickness: Junji Ito Story Collectionby Junji Ito, translation by Jocelyne Allen (VIZ Average).

Best Collection or Archival Strip Project

Popeye: The EC Segar Sundays Vol. 1by EC Segar, edited by Gary Groth and Conrad Groth (fantagraphics).

Best Comic Collection or Archive Project

EC Covers Artist’s Editionedited by Scott Dunbier (IDW).

Best Screenwriter

James Tynion IV, by House of Slaughter, Something is Killing the Children, Wynd (BOOM! studios); The Nice House on the Lake, The Joker, Batman, DC Pride 2021 (A.D); The Department of Truth (Image); Blue Book, razorblades (Tiny Onion Studios).

Best Screenwriter/Artist

Barry Windsor-Smith, for monsters (fantagraphics).

Best Designer/Inker or Team of Drafter and Inker

Phil Jimenez, for Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons (A.D).

Best Painter/Multimedia Artist (interior art)

Sana Takeda, for monstress (Image).

Best Capista

Jen Bartel, by Future State Immortal Wonder Woman #1 & 2, Wonder Woman Black & Gold #1, Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary (A.D); Women’s History Month variant covers (Marvel).

best colorist

Matt Wilson, for Undiscovered Country (Image); Fire Power (Image Skybound); eternals, Thor, Wolverine (Marvel); Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters (omni).

best lyricist

Barry Windsor-Smith, for monsters (fantagraphics).

Best Vehicle Related to Comics/Journalism

WomenWriteAboutComics.com, edited by Wendy Browne and Nola Pfau (WWAC).

Best Comic Book Related

All of the Marvelsby Douglas Wolk (Penguin Press).

Best Academic/Educational Work

Comics and the Origins of Manga: A Revisionist Historyby Eike Exner (Rutgers University Press).

Best Publication Design

Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man Vol. 1: 1962–1964 (TASCHEN).

Best Digital Comics

snow angelsby Jeff Lemire and Jock (Comixology Originals).

best webcomic

Lore Olympusby Rachel Smythe (WEBTOON)..