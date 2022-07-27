Millie Bobby Brown has Covid-19 and no longer comes to Brazil

The actress Millie Bobby Brown, Eleven from “Stranger Things”, had to cancel her coming to Brazil. She has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be able to travel. Millie was scheduled to participate in UcconX – a pop culture, geek and gamer festival in São Paulo – on Saturday (7/30) and Sunday.

Through social networks, the organization of the event issued a statement. In addition to Millie Bobby Brownthe actor George Takei also had its participation cancelled, for the same reason. “The test [para Covid] It is part of the UcconX safety protocol, which is committed to the health of the artists and the public that will participate in the festival, following all the health recommendations of the World Health Organization and the Government of São Paulo”, says the production of UcconX.

Read more:

The public that has tickets for the panels, VIP PASS and FAN PASS with Millie Bobby Brown and George Takei you can use them on the actors’ panels Dacre Montgomery and Ian Somerhalder. The two remain confirmed at the event. Refund information has not been released.

Millie Bobby Brown Gets $10 Million Fee on Netflix

Star of the series “Stranger Things”, Millie Bobby Brown received a cache of $10 million to star in the sequel”Enola Holmes 2“, gives Netflix!

So, Millie became the highest paid actress under 20! At 18, she was paid more than veterans Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Bluntwho won $4 million each for participating in the film.”Oppenheimer“, directed by Christopher Nolan. The number is also higher than the $3.5 million paid to Jamie Lee Curtis to star”Halloween Ends“.