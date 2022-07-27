Monkey that attacked more than 50 people in Japan is captured and killed by police

Animal had been on the run since the beginning of the month; authorities are still looking for the remaining gang members

japan angry monkey
Police are still looking for the remaining monkeys terrorizing Japanese city

A monkey that had been on the run since early July for attacking nearly 60 people with scratches and bites in the west of Japan was captured and killed by authorities, an official said on Wednesday, 27. The animal was found prowling the grounds of a school in the city of Yamaguchi on Tuesday, by hunters hired to locate the gang that has been terrorizing residents for weeks. It is a male monkey with an estimated age of four years and he was about half a meter tall. After identifying the mammal as one of those responsible for the attacks, the monkey was euthanized, he said. Despite this information, the residents still cannot relax, because the other members remain free. According to local media, at least 58 people were injured by the monkeys, 34 of whom were attacked inside their homes.

