Monkeypox: countries that are late in purchasing may be left with few doses | Health

Vitória Rondon Monkeypox vaccine vial

If it wants to have a good amount of vaccines against monkeypox, monkeypox, available later this year, Brazil will have to move faster. Rolf Sass Sorensen, vice president of investor relations at the only developer of a disease-specific immunizer, Bavarian Nordic, from Denmark, told GLOBO that countries that purchased the vaccine advanced in negotiations nine weeks ago. The Brazilian government does not have guaranteed doses for now.

Some of the buyers have already received the vaccines and carry out applications. This is the case of the United States, whose lines of young people seeking immunization lined up at the application points in New York in the last week.

In addition to the US, the immunizer is also authorized in the European Union and Canada, although more studies are needed on its effectiveness. This is an antigen that has been studied over the last 20 years, explained the executive, and its development was aimed, above all, at Africa, a region where monkeypox is endemic. In addition to appearing, of course, as an asset for possible outbreaks that could occur in Europe.

Sorensen says that the first countries interested in buying the vaccine began to move in the face of the high number of cases in Europe and some have already guaranteed quotas for the coming years. The first to negotiate, of course, will be the first to receive doses. Per year, the company is capable of producing 30 million units of the vaccine, with a two-dose dosage.

“There are countries that reacted more slowly and are not at the front in this distribution queue. We have customers in Asia, Europe and even in South America, but many do not authorize us to talk about these purchases”, he says.

Regarding the nations that arrived later, there is an expectation that, yes, they will receive doses this year, but in reduced quantities.

“For countries that arrive later, such as (it may be the case of) Brazil, we will still be able to offer a small amount this year to alleviate emergency situations and then ensure that they receive, in the first place, until the second quarter of the year that come,” said Sorensen.

It is important to say that, despite being the first specific vaccine for smallpox in use, it is not the only alternative available. There is an immunizer — created for common smallpox, the human one — developed by drugmaker Sanofi Pasteur, also in use in the US to contain the current outbreak. The immunizer presents important initial indications that it can also generate protection against the monkeypox virus.

Brazil negotiates

The Ministry of Health, in turn, reported that it negotiates the purchase of doses. In a note, he stated that he “articulates with the World Health Organization (WHO) the negotiations for the acquisition of the monkeypox vaccine. The WHO coordinates with the manufacturer, on a global basis, to expand access to the immunizing agent in countries with confirmed cases of the disease”.

Purchases or development of immunization against monkeypox are also matters addressed by the Butantan Institute, in São Paulo, which a few weeks ago created a committee dedicated to the disease. The institution is part of the Extraordinary Secretariat for Science, Research and Development in Health, led by infectious disease specialist David Uip. The doctor even believes that – given the global demand – it will be difficult for Brazil to be able to carry out a wide vaccination against monkeypox this year.

Other specialists in drug development told GLOBO that it is not likely that a new Brazilian vaccine will be viable in a few months, given the complexity of developing an immunizer. It is worth mentioning that, so far, no monkeypox vaccine developer has made requests to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), responsible for regulating medicines in the country.

Vaccination in the world

According to a survey by the international consultancy Airfinity, Germany, the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom have already ordered doses from the Danish company and received part of the vaccines. Denmark, of course, is also on the list of buyers.

None of these nations, however, acquired sufficient doses to vaccinate the entire population. This is not exactly a sign of scarcity. The WHO’s guidance at this time, as informed by the Brazilian Ministry of Health, is to vaccinate contacts of infected people and also health professionals.

Marcos Boulos, an infectious disease specialist at the USP School of Medicine, explains that blocking vaccination, the one that targets contacts of people with infectious diseases, is a common strategy to stop the spread of several other diseases, such as measles.

“It’s a strategy that prevents people who have the virus from infecting other unprotected people,” he says.

In addition to these groups, the US and Germany, for example, also vaccinate the so-called HSM (men who have sex with other men), which for the time being has been the group with the most contamination. Anyone with multiple partners, however, is at increased risk.

Experts advocate a coordinated national action for identification, testing and residential isolation of cases, until it is possible to access the vaccine. So far, there are 864 confirmed diagnoses of monkeypox in the country and 454 more suspects. There is, however, no official death related to the disease in Brazil.