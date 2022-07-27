More Than Schwarzenegger: Poll Reveals Tom Hardy Is The Most Difficult Actor For Americans To Understand

In a conclusion that should not surprise many viewers of “The Dark Knight Rises” and other films, Tom Hardy is the actor that Americans have the most difficulty understanding what he is saying.

“Peaky Blinders,” a series that featured the actor in several episodes, is the most difficult show to follow, according to a Preply poll of 1,200 people on the use of subtitles among American film and TV viewers. .

The survey found that 57% of Americans use subtitles, for example, to better understand “accented” actors, with the most difficult being Scottish (50%), as in the series “Outlander”, followed by Irish (for example in the series “Derry Girls”) and the British (both with 17%).

With more than 70%, Generation Z (people born between the second half of the 1990s to the beginning of 2010) is the one that most uses subtitles, followed by Generation Y (the ‘Millennials’, born between 1981 and around from 1996).

In addition to language and accents, other reasons for Americans to use subtitles are because they watch programs without sound (43% watch programs while on public transport), to keep their attention on the screen and, to a lesser extent, to learn a new language.

Among the actors, Tom Hardy is joined by Sofia Vergara, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Connery, Johnny Depp, Jackie Chan and Ozzy Osbourne.

Confirming the difficulties in understanding accents, especially British ones, the list continues with Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Caine, James McAvoy, Salma Hayek, Brad Pitt, Gal Gadot, Idris Elba, Liam Neeson, Ricky Gervais and Sam Heugham.

After “Peaky Blinders”, among the series in which more viewers use subtitles to understand what is being said are “Derry Girls”, “Game of Thrones”, “Outlander”, “Downton Abbey” and “Bridgerton” .

Only in seventh place is the first non-English series, “Squid Game”, from South Korea.