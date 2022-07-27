Moto G22 crashing? Find out how to solve the main problems

Launched in early 2022, the Motorola Moto G22 is characterized as one of the most basic models of the brand. Its proposal is to be an affordable cell phone and ideal for routine activities. However, several users are suffering from problems, especially crashes in applications such as Facebook and Instagram. In addition to other situations, which compromise the experience.

In this way, I have separated some tips and suggestions to try to solve these problems. However, the issue of crash may be related to optimization and software problems, limiting the possibilities of resolution by the user.

Moto G22 crashes

The Moto G22 arrived on the market with a low expectation in terms of performance. This is because the choice of processor was not well regarded by the public.

Replacing the Moto G20’s Unisoc T700 with the Helio G37 seems to have caused several performance issues on the device. With only a few months of launches, many consumers are complaining in the main forums and marketplaces that the cell phone cannot run their applications.

The main complaint is precisely not being able to keep common day-to-day applications open. However, in addition, we have situations where the cell phone cannot even run basic games or even at minimum graphics settings.

Whether in Candy Crush or when watching a video on YouTube, we see stutters in the reproduction of the image.

In fact, in one of our reviews, which you can read in full here, it is mentioned that older models, such as the Moto G7 Power, are able to perform better than the Moto G22.

Update released

In view of the large number of disputes, Motorola released an update to fix the crashes. However, not everyone is getting this new version of My UX at the same time.

To resolve this, you can reset your device to factory settings. However, remember to save files and other information on another device or in the cloud, as everything will be erased.

Doing this, when you reset to factory settings, when you turn the device back on and connect it to your Wi-Fi, it may already download the new update that fixes the crashing problems.

Users who are with the new version, report that the problems have decreased and the applications remain open.

Moto G22 battery problems

The battery is an essential component of all smartphones, as it is responsible for bringing the device to life. Therefore, it is important to always be aware of the main care for her.

Try not to use up the entire energy tank, this can cause problems in battery longevity and, consequently, decrease the hours of continuous use.

The opposite is also valid, do not load to 100% every time. Ideally, keep the level between 20%-80%. Thus, you ensure that you are not stressing the materials and also promote a longer life for the component.

It is also recommended that the loading place is ventilated and away from heat sensitive materials. During the charging process, the device can get very hot and this creates a certain risk of fire, depending on where it is supported.

Finally, if you feel it overheating during use, try decreasing the number of open apps or even suspending whatever you’re doing. This can also harm the chemicals present in the battery. After cooling, you can use it normally again.

Moto G22 screen with problems

Another important aspect of your Moto G22 is the display. Taking basic care can avoid expenses and also reproduction problems.

Using film, whether glass or plastic, is a first step towards adding an extra layer of protection against scratches and drops. This can be the difference between replacing the entire component or just replacing a R$20 or R$30 film.

The Moto G22’s screen stands out for its high refresh rates (Image: Canaltech)

You also need to keep an eye out for unexpected crashes or image freezes. If you are witnessing it, you can try to look for a new update available.

If the problem persists even after the update, try restarting the device. Another tip is to try to free up space in RAM. If the problem always happens in the same app, you can clear the cache of that specific app.

To do this, go to the “Apps” section and then “View all apps”. Select the one that is crashing and click “Clear Cache”. You can also uninstall and install again to try to fix the defect.

Some tips to improve the Moto G22

Unfortunately, the Moto G22’s settings weren’t the most suitable for today’s most demanding apps and software landscape. However, you can still try a few things to improve your device experience.

Try not to open multiple apps at the same time. It often crashes when doing this, so focus on one at a time. Do not try to take risks in heavier games, as even with simplified graphics, the device may not be able to handle it.

If you want to play several mobile titles, you might want to look for other options in the mid-range market.

Finally, understand that the Moto G22 can be a good choice for accessing only everyday apps, such as social networks and browsing the internet. Maybe you can risk some videos on YouTube, but in low resolution.

Thus, if you intend to use it as your main cell phone, it is important to understand the limitations and adjust expectations. Now it may even be at a more competitive price, but at launch the value didn’t make sense for what it offered.

So, try to research the models a lot according to your needs, thus avoiding buying devices that do not suit your style of use.