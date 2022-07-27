Moto G62 5G x Galaxy M13: which cellphone wins for less than BRL 1,800 – 07/26/2022

The vast segment of mid-range cell phones in Brazil gained two new competitors in the last month: the Motorola Moto G62 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M13. They are more cost-effective devices, which give up some cutting-edge technologies to continue with the most affordable price.

The two were launched for from R$1,999 and R$1,799, respectively. And, to the delight of consumers, the values ​​have already been cut. Today it is possible to find them for around R$ 1,799.10 (Motorola) and 1,259 (Samsung).

Faced with the difference of almost R$600 between them, the question remains: is it worth saving up and getting the Samsung or does the Motorola reward the higher investment? Below we compare the cell phone datasheet to help answer this question.

Motorola Moto G62 5G

Height: 161.8 mm

Width: 74mm

Thickness: 8.6 mm

Weight: 184 g

Samsung Galaxy M13

Height: 165.4mm

Width: 76.9 mm

Thickness: 8.4mm

Weight: 192 g

Both are large, which can be a bit uncomfortable for those with small hands. A curiosity is that the Samsung, despite being larger in height and width, is thinner than the Motorola, which tends to make it fit better in your pocket.

On the other hand, none of them are featherweights and that means you will never fail to notice that you are carrying one of them.

The look of the two is equivalent and there is no highlight, both on the positive and negative sides. The Motorola is offered with a two-color back, graphite or green, and the paint on the plastic cover has a metallic effect.

The Galaxy M13 has three colors (green, blue and copper) and paint with a more discreet style.

VERDICT: a tie.

Motorola Moto G62 5G

IPS LCD 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Samsung Galaxy M13

6.6 inch (16.76 cm) PLS LCD

Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels

Refresh rate: 90Hz

The technology of the two screens is equivalent, as is the resolution. Choosing the Samsung because it offers a slightly larger display implies a cost: the refresh rate, an index that indicates how fast the transition of images on the screen is. The higher the number, the better.

Not that 90 Hz is bad, but it is lower than Motorola’s 120 Hz. That is: videos, transitions and anything that appears in motion on the screen will look smoother and more fluid on the Moto G62.

VERDICT: victory of Moto G62 5G.

Motorola Moto G62 5G

Samsung Galaxy M13

Both devices have large, 5,000 mAh batteries, compatible with the capacity of several competitors. This means that they tend to last longer when unplugged.

A tie? None of that. The biggest difference here is how they top up their bookings. Motorola supports fast charging up to 20W, while Samsung allows 15W (slower).

Other than that, Motorola comes with a fast charger in the box at this power. The person who has the Samsung and wants to enjoy the maximum charging speed will have to buy a separate adapter.

VERDICT: victory of Moto G62 5G.

Motorola Moto G62 5G

Rear: 50MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro

Front: 16 MP wide-angle

Samsung Galaxy M13

Rear: 50MP wide-angle, 5MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth sensor

Front: 8 MP wide-angle

Main

The Moto G62 features a triple camera setup that proves to be more versatile than the Galaxy M13’s dual camera and depth sensor (for background blurry photos) set.

In terms of megapixels, the cameras are similar, but the Motorola has a more diverse set, being suitable for medium and short-distance photos thanks to the presence of a macro lens. The Samsung, on the other hand, has a mid-range configuration.

VERDICT: victory of Motorola Moto G62 5G.

Selfie

The Moto G62’s selfie sensor is more powerful than the one seen on the Galaxy M13, despite having similar specs.

The trend here, therefore, is for the quality of photos taken with this camera to be better on the Motorola. By having more pixels of resolution, the photos taken with the Motorola cell phone have more details at the time of printing.

VERDICT: victory of Moto G62 5G.

Motorola Moto G62 5G

Processor: Qualcomm SM4350-AC Snapdragon 480+ 5G (octa-core, 2.2 GHz)

RAM memory: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GB (expandable with microSD card)

Samsung Galaxy M13

Processor: Exynos 850 (octa-core, 2.0 GHz)

RAM memory: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GB (expandable with microSD card)

The two devices have similarities in some aspects, such as RAM memory (which helps in performance), and storage capacity (which is expandable by micro SD card).

The Motorola, however, offers a more powerful processor and tends to have an easier time carrying out day-to-day tasks without stuttering and stuttering. However, it is worth mentioning that none of the devices here will offer excellent performance for heavier applications, such as more demanding games.

Remember that smartphones are considered more basic intermediaries.

VERDICT: victory of Motorola Moto G62 5G.

The main difference between the two devices is the support for 5G, present in Motorola and absent in Samsung. As the possibility of accessing new networks becomes increasingly popular, it is impossible not to put the lack of the feature as a negative point of the device.

VERDICT: victory of Motorola Moto G62 5G.

Motorola Moto G62 5G: BRL 1,799.10

Samsung Galaxy M13: BRL 1,259

So far the Motorola Moto G62 5G has beaten the Samsung Galaxy M13 in most cases, but the price difference between the devices needs to be taken into account.

Considering the devices themselves, it is undeniable that the Moto G62 stands out positively in the overall picture. if can investing a little more, it tends to be a better choice.

Now, the difference of R$ 540 between the two is considerable. If the money is shorter, invest directly in the Samsung model. As already highlighted, it is still a good entry-level mid-range phone.

FINAL RESULT: victory of Moto G62 5G.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.