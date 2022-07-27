Movie Notes: New trailers for the “Black Panther” and “Till” sequel filmed in Atlanta; most

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Atlanta-filmed sequel to Marvel Studios’ 2018 blockbuster Black Panther, was the subject of a widely publicized panel at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego this past weekend. And in a quieter way, it was also great exposure for Atlanta as a film-making hive, though some in attendance may have overlooked the fact that the film was largely made here.

A lot of wakanda forever filming took place at Atlanta’s Trilith Studios (formerly Pinewood Studios), with some filming presumably elsewhere in the city and on the Georgia coast as well.

There was celebration of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman during the Comic-Con session, but also a sense that the series has grown in honor of the beloved star.

“Chad is no longer with us physically, but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride in his culture and the impact he has made on this industry will be forever felt,” writer-director Ryan Coogler told the all-in. public. “We put our love for Chadwick into this film.”

Marvel has revealed a very ingenious teaser trailer for the sequel, which features just a short passage of dialogue voiced by Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda that includes: “I am the queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone. Didn’t I give it all?”

Portions of two songs seem determined to put even more of a lump in the throats of those saddened by Boseman’s August 2020 death from colon cancer: Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” performed by Nigerian singer Tems and “Alright ” by Kendrick Lamar. .”

The trailer provokes at least as many questions as it answers: it doesn’t clarify how Boseman’s King T’Challa died, nor who will ascend the throne of Wakanda. But it does suggest, as does a Marvel synopsis, that Queen Ramonda and other female leaders will play important roles in defending the nation.

So, does Atlanta make a strong showing in the trailer? That’s hard to say. First, it’s short (a hair over two minutes) and includes a lot of quick edits. Second, unlike recent movies like this year’s rom-com I want you Back, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever it’s not about showing Atlanta’s landmarks. At first glance, it’s hard to tell if the street scenes and buildings in the background in the trailer are from Atlanta or possibly just the product of the extensive special effects. Sometimes filming in Atlanta is more about convenience and cost than “the A”.

Certainly, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It’s all about living big in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Check out the trailer here. . .

Atlanta star Danielle Deadwyler strong in new ‘Till’ trailer

Another film made in Atlanta, Up until, released its first official trailer this week and wow, Atlanta actress Danielle Deadwyler makes a powerful impression in her lead role as Chicago’s Mamie Till-Mobley, as you can see below.

Up until tells the true story of Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for his 14-year-old son Emmett Till (played by Jalyn Hall), who was lynched while visiting his cousins ​​in Mississippi in 1955.

The film is scheduled for release in select theaters on October 14th and general release on October 28th. It will premiere at the 60th New York Film Festival (exact date to be announced).

Director Chinonye Chukwu’s cast also includes Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett and Whoopi Goldberg.

The trailer. . .

Fashion and cinema intersect at SCAD FASH

SCADFILM, SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) partner for a SCAD Storytellers Series event, an exhibition and conversation with the new limited series Follow the topic, on Thursday night. A limited series on TCM and HBO Max, follow the topic explores the cultural influence of fashion and film over time. ONE follow the topic the screening with a conversation about the making of the series with members of the TCM studios and creative team will take place from 18:30 to 20:30 at the SCAD FASH Fashion + Cinema Museum.

Free. Register here.

Atlanta Film Society appoints film programmer

The Atlanta Film Society, which hosts the Atlanta Film Festival each spring, has named Jon Kieran its film programmer. Kieran, a Massachusetts native, who started out as an amateur filmmaker at age 22, studied film production at the University of New Orleans before wearing too many hats for the New Orleans Film Festival, becoming a programming manager. In 2021, he returned to New England to serve as director of film programming at Cinema Salem, a three-screen independent cinema located in Salem, Massachusetts.