MP questions Cruzeiro about judicial recovery, and administrators carry out inspection; see details | cruise

The Public Ministry takes into account the decision that Cruzeiro had announced to opt for the centralized regime of executions, both in the labor area (deferred in the TRT) and in the civil area (centralized in the 24th Civil Court of Belo Horizonte).

– Analyzing in detail the aforementioned article 13, of Law 14.193/2021, in its entirety, it appears that the Centralized Regime of Executions and the request for judicial reorganization are excluding and alternative, that is, when choosing a means of payment, the club or the original legal entity, in its sole discretion, excludes the following.

In view of the arguments, the Public Prosecutor’s Office asked that the motions for clarification be accepted so that “the described omission/contradiction can be clarified, issuing a new decision, taking into account the previous adhesion of the applicant (Cruzeiro) to the Centralized Regime of Executions, in before the Court of the 24th Civil Court of this Capital”.

inspection of administrators

Still in the judicial process, the administrators Acerbi Campagnaro and Crebilitá signed the term of acceptance and commitment to lead the judicial recovery process, as auxiliaries of Justice. They also informed that they are available to creditors during business hours.

Finally, the administrators informed that an electronic site will be made available to monitor the judicial process for consultation with the Justice and creditors.

In the process, the administrators also attached the inspection report carried out to the structures of Cruzeiro, informing details of the activities and also of the sections present in the two training centers and in the two leisure clubs of the club.

