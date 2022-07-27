MP spoke out against the return of flags with masts in SP stadiums – 07/26/2022

During the process that culminated in the release of flagpoles in stadiums of São Paulo, the São Paulo Public Ministry expressed its opposition to the measure. This is because it is understood that the state law that vetoes this type of material for safety reasons since 1996 should prevail.

The decision was taken by Judge Fabrício Reali Zia and comes in response to the representation of the Police Station for Repression of Crimes of Sports Intolerance (Drade). The police authority intended to clarify what, for her, is a conflict between the São Paulo law and the Fan Statute.

State law says that the sale, distribution or use of “flag poles or flag stands” is prohibited in local stadiums and gyms.

In turn, the fan statute places among the conditions of access and permanence of the fan in the sports squares “not to use flags, including with bamboo poles, or similar, for purposes other than the festive or friendly demonstration”.

In her opinion, prosecutor Regiane Vinche Zampar Guimarães Pereira points out that the Union and the State have legislative competence to deal with public security.

According to the promoter, the Union should take care of the issue in general. And the State, “in view of its regional peculiarities”, must deal with the matter “in a concurrent manner, in order to lend effectiveness to the federal norm”.

Following this line of reasoning, the MP-SP representative understands that the fan statute includes general rules. And that its effectiveness depends on the regulation by the federative unit.

Having made this argument, the prosecutor writes that the legal ban on the entry of masts into stadiums in São Paulo occurred due to “disastrous consequences” related to the use of masts for the practice of acts of violence and criminality, that is, “with a purpose different from the ‘festive and friendly’, as recommended by the Fan Statute”.

The promoter emphasizes acts of supporters generate “true fear to society, not only in the stadiums but in their surroundings”. She cites the occurrence of “breaks in train and subway stations, amplified by the use of iron bars and pieces of wood”.

The opinion maintains that federal and state regulations have the same purpose: to preserve the physical integrity of fans. That is, in their analysis, they are not conflicting.

“After decades of conflicts between fans, the state legislature understood that it was necessary to completely ban these poles, rafters or pieces of wood inside the stadiums in order to avoid tragedies”.

The prosecutor concludes that: “in view of the foregoing, I understand that the prohibition contained in the rule of article 5, item III of State Law 9.470/9 is in full force and must be complied with in its due terms”.