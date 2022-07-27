NASA warns of asteroid that will pass close to Earth next Friday considered ‘potentially dangerous’ – Metro World News Brasil

The American Space Agency (NASA) has issued a new warning about an asteroid that will pass close to Earth this week.

Officially named ‘2016 CZ31′, the space object will pass close to our planet next Friday (29).

As revealed by the NASA website, the asteroid has an approximate diameter of almost 220 meters (dimension can vary).

Belonging to the ‘Apollo’ group, the celestial body is currently traveling at very high speed.

NASA’s JPL classified it as a “Potentially Hazardous Asteroid” due to its predicted close pass with Earth.

However, despite the proximity in space (alert issued by NASA) which may cause some apprehension, fortunately, there is no risk of collision.

2016 CZ31 is approximately three times the size of the Statue of Liberty.

As detailed by NASA’s ‘Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS)’, it is possible to follow the asteroid constantly from here. Check projection:

NASA warns of a giant asteroid that will pass close to Earth next Saturday (30); ‘potentially dangerous’

Another asteroid NASA’s approach list will also pass close to Earth next Saturday: ‘531944 (2013 CU83)′ is expected to come within about 4.3 million miles of Earth on the night of the 30th.

Also according to the information, the celestial body has an approximate diameter of almost 320 meters (estimated), a dimension approximately three times larger than the size of the Statue of Liberty in the United States.