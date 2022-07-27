NAVE announces new features in its high-performance gaming line

New notebooks feature Intel processors and NVIDIA GPUs

NAVE, a Brazilian company of Gaming PCs and Laptopsannounced new features in its product line, with the launch of notebooks Lunar GM5AGEO, Stellar GM5AG0O it’s the Cosmic desktop IA31. The three machines come with versions equipped with the 12th Gen Intel processors and NVIDIA RTX graphics cards.

Notebooks and PC gaming NAVE

O notebook NAVE Lunar GM5AGEO comes equipped with Intel Core I5-12500H processor8GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory and video card NVIDIA RTX 3050. The base price of this gaming notebook is BRL 7,214.16.



Notebook NAVE Lunar GM5AGEO. Credits: Disclosure.

already the Starship GM5AG0O brings the Intel Core I7-12700H processor16GB of 4800MHz DDR5 memory and NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU. Both machines have M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD drives (256 GB or 512 GB) and an optional HDD. It is also worth noting that customers can customize the notebooks and the desktops on the company’s website, changing items such as amount of memory, SSD capacity, in addition to the inclusion of HDD. the price of Stellar notebook GM5AG0O starts in the range of R$ 9,456.59.



Notebook Starship GM5AG0O. Credits: Disclosure.

IA31 Cosmic Desktop

In addition to the new notebooks, another launch by SHIP: O IA31 Cosmic Desktop equipped with the I9-12900KSO premium processor of the last generation of Intel CPUs. The product has Z690 chipset motherboard, Nvidia RTX 3090Ti graphics card32GB of 3200MHz memory, 1TB SSD, optional HDD and 750W 80 Plus power supply.

