Near Flamengo, was Erick Pulgar accused of sexual assault? understand the case

Flamengo is in the process of announcing the signing of Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar, who currently plays for Fiorentina. According to journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira, Rubro-Negro made a proposal of 2.5 million euros. The Mais Querido awaits the release of the Italian team to close the negotiation.

As soon as the name of the 28-year-old midfielder was announced as a probable reinforcement of Flamengo, several fans raised the tag #pulgarnão on social media. The rejection stemmed from the accusation of sexual assault by a young Chilean woman that involved the player.

The case was reported on June 29, when a 24-year-old woman went to the police station in the Calera de Tango region of greater Santiago, and reported having been sexually assaulted during a party at the player’s house.

According to the victim’s testimony, she lost consciousness in a pub after having a drink offered to her. She claims that someone drove her to Pulgar’s house. At the place, according to the report, there were several football players. This is where the sexual assault took place.

In the news about the case, it is not specified whether the victim pointed out who would have been the author or perpetrators of the attack. The case is being investigated and there have been no arrests so far.

The player spoke about the case on his social media. In the statement, the player denied any involvement in the case, but made himself available to the authorities to provide clarification.

Pulgar was also involved in a traffic accident

The accusation of sexual assault in his home is not the first controversy that Erick Pulgar has been involved in. In January 2013, aged 19, the player ran over 65-year-old retired Daniel Ampuero on one of Santiago’s main avenues.

Without a license, Pulgar did not stop to help and fled the scene. The police stopped him and he later admitted that he was driving the vehicle. The victim could not resist the injuries. At the trial, Pulgar lost the right to drive for a year and paid a fine. It was determined that Ampuero crossed the road in a prohibited place.

