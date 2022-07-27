Netflix’s Hidden Agent has good action and bad script

Netflix movie “The Hidden Agent”. Credit: Paul Abell/Netflix

The idea must have sounded great to Netflix executives: a budget of $200 million, two stars, a rising actress and directors/writers responsible for two films on the list of the five most profitable in the history of cinema. What could go wrong? “Hidden Agent” is the answer to that question. Directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War”, “Avengers: Endgame”) and with a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who worked with the Russos on both “Avengers” and “Captain America 2: The Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War,” “Hidden Agent” is the first screen adaptation of the book series by Mark Greaney, Tom Clancy’s co-author on several Jack Ryan books. Seriously, what could go wrong?

“Hidden Agent” introduces us to Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), or Sierra Seis, an ex-con recruited by the CIA as a secret agent. After a mission doesn’t go exactly as planned, Six finds himself pursued by the agency, which recruits the violent Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) to eliminate him. On the run, Seis will have the support of Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) to find out what is really happening.

In addition to Gosling, Evans and Ana de Armas, “Occult Agent” features names such as BILly Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick (“Matrix Resurrections”), Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”), Wagner Moura and the Indian star Dhanush, that is, , the film is full of good actors. In addition, there is also a budget for great action scenes, good choreography, chases, explosions… It’s the formula for a good blockbuster, but the Russos need to understand that the script can’t just be a detail.

With generic text and cartoon characters, “Agente Oculto” lacks an identity. The protagonist even gains some development and Ryan Gosling, even with a superficial character, does well with what the script offers him – action and Marvel-style jokes. Chris Evans struggles and seems to be enjoying himself, but his killer has the most lousy lines in the entire movie.

“Hidden Agent” is a film without a dramatic load, making a flashback introduced in the middle of the plot seem out of place, as if it had been placed there precisely as a response to this criticism after some previous screening session. We don’t care about the characters, all one-dimensional, and the text doesn’t even give reasons for that.

It’s almost comical how the script treats the supporting actors, trying to give them arcs of some relevance, but without much success – characters from Wagner Moura (laughable), Dhanush and Aldre Woodard conveniently enter and leave the scene, when the film struggles to gain some weight or when it needs some new gear.

The film could also work better with some revelations, as there are practically no turns and everything is very linear. The narrative is too simplistic, limiting itself to going from one point to another across Europe looking for a new clue or a new character. Ironically, good guys and bad guys seem to time these discoveries and their arrivals at the locations, each new environment a new conflict.

The good action scenes (some of them very good) seem to have been thought out in advance, as if they gave rise to the film. Thus, every spy plot, secret agents, betrayal becomes just a detail, a grout to fit all the action in the 129 minutes of film.

It’s interesting how the Russos’ style works better in a fantasy world like Marvel’s than in supposedly rawer cinema. The physical combat scenes are well choreographed and Gosling does well in them, but seems to lack strength; the action alternates quick cuts with some slightly longer takes, but it’s all very clean all the time, no guts, no blood, no weight, no impact. This becomes clear during a torture scene in which the viewer doesn’t squirm in his chair because everything is so immaculate and also because we care little about the character in question.

Ana de Armas in “The Hidden Agent”. Credit: Paul Abell/Netflix

In the end, “Hidden Agent” borders on generic action cinema, a film with 1990s airs and unattractive characters – perhaps this is the intention, to make the protagonist the only one to remember to sell future films in an almost procedural way. If it weren’t for the names involved, the supposed grandeur and the convenience of being in the Netflix catalog, no one would care and the franchise would already be dead. However, with the strong publicity campaign, the catchy names and the convenience of quick access, “Hidden Agent” will likely be the kick-off for the movie franchise that Netflix is ​​looking for so much.