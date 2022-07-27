Netflix’s Most Expensive Movie, The Hidden Agent Loses to The Rock

Netflix bet big for the launch of Occult Agent, which cost more than R$ 1 billion. Despite having already confirmed a continuation starring Ryan Gosling and a spin-off about one of the characters in the film, the platform cannot boast that the film was a historic success. The production directed by the Russo brothers did not surpass the bombastic debut of Red Alert (2021), with The Rock, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, nor of Don’t Look Up (2021), with a stellar cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Ariana Grande.

According to data released by Netflix this Tuesday (26), The Hidden Agent was watched for 88.5 million hours in the week of July 18 to 24. As the feature premiered on the 22nd, the account only considers the three days in which the super production was available in the platform’s catalog.

Already the most watched original feature in the history of streaming, Red Alert, achieved an impressive 148.7 million hours watched in just one weekend. At the end of the 28 days that Netflix considers when calculating the audience for any production, the movie with The Rock added up to 364 million hours.

Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay and produced with an eye on several Oscar statuettes, logged 111 million hours in its opening weekend, and did even better in word of mouth and closed its 28 days with a very close result. than that achieved by Red Alert: 359.7 million hours.

The Hidden Agent also fared worse in the first three days than another Netflix production with Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project (2022). The time travel story was viewed for 92.4 million hours in its premiere and, after four weeks, had amassed 233 million hours watched on the platform.

Despite its underwhelming performance, Hidden Agent was well received by critics and audiences (it has a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes) and ensured the development of an entire franchise on top of the plot. The sequel will see the return of Ryan Gosling as the protagonist and brothers Anthony and Joe Russo in the role of directors. The spin-off, still without an official title, will be written by the acclaimed duo Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Deadpool).