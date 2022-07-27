New Blonde images recreate real photos of Marilyn Monroe

After confirming that the long blonde will premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Netflix has released new photos for Vanity Fair.

In the images we see Ana de Armas recreate real photos of Marilyn Monroe. In one we see the production team replicating Joe DiMaggio (Bobby Cannavale) and Marilyn Monroe (Weapons) in a room. In another, in a rural setting, we see Monroe with Arthur Miller (Adrien Brody).

Check it out below:

Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in the first teaser of Blonde for Netflix

Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody

Photo: 2022 © NETFLIX Bobby Cannavale and Ana de Armas and director Andrew Domink on the set of Blonde

Photo: MATT KENNEDY / NETFLIX © 2022 Ana de Armas, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams Photo: MATT KENNEDY / NETFLIX © 2022 Photo: MATT KENNEDY / NETFLIX © 2022 Blonde photos released by Vanity Fair magazine

Directed by Andrew Dominik in partnership with the producer Plan B, the biography of the actress arrives in September.

In addition to De Armas who plays Monroe, the actors Garret Dillahunt, Scoot McNairy, Lucy DeVito, Michael Masini, Spencer Garrett, Chris Lemmon, Rebecca Wisocky, Ned Bellamy, Dan Butler, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Evan Williams, Xavier Samuel, Caspar Phillipson, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton, and David Warshofksy.

The production is based on the book blonde written by Joyce Carol Oates.

What we do know about the film, apart from its behind-the-scenes controversies, is that blonde it will be “a daring reimagining of the private history of one of the world’s most famous figures, sex symbol Marilyn Monroe.”

The film will portray the figure of the model, actress, and singer during the 50’s and 60’s and still from the angle of modern culture to celebrities.

blonde arrives on September 23.

*Image Credit: Vanity Fair / Netflix

I can always be seen there on Twitter, where I talk about what happens on open TV, series, movies, and of course other nonsense. Follow there: twitter.com/mpmorales

Related